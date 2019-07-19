Jordyn Woods’ Tight Pink Bikini Makes Instagram Sweat: ‘My Skin Needed This Humidity’

Jordyn Woods is making Instagram sweat. The model has taken to the platform for another killer bikini update – while Jordyn’s snaps were channeling all things girly, they were definitely turning up the heat.

Earlier today, Jordyn updated her account, as the 21-year-old shared two shots of herself in an outdoor setting that got a mention. The SECNDNTURE founder directly referred to a humid climate, although she seemed briefly grateful for it.

Jordyn’s photos showed her kneeling amid white, pink, and cream-colored cushions. The glam balcony setting featured chic woods and potted plants, but this was no interior design update. The model in the foreground was absolutely taking center stage. Jordyn was wowing in a super-tight, super-cute bikini in patterned pinks and whites. The sexy two-piece allowed the model to flaunt the slim waist, curvy hips, and the gym-honed legs that fans see her training during her Instagram gym updates.

Today’s bikini snaps may not have highighted Woods’ cleavage, but it was ticking plenty of boxes on the femininity front. It also boasted an unusual one-shouldered design. The brunette accessorized her swimwear with a chic tan-colored visor. Her long curls appeared loose and natural and her makeup seemed minimal. While Jordyn didn’t flash fans her beautiful smile, she did showcase her beauty.

Once little more than Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn has risen from Keeping Up With The Kardashians sidekick to full-blown and standalone celebrity. While the rise of Jordyn’s fame this year is largely due to her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, many fans would argue that this entrepreneur has moved forward as a result of her own hard work.

Since the February scandal that saw her apparently alienated from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Woods has, indeed, enjoyed a steady career boost. Likewise, she also seems to have gained respect from the general public.

Jordyn’s SECNDNTURE athleisurewear line is doing well. The model also has a lash line to her name and a brand new collaboration with clothing giant Boohoo. Her Instagram following of 10.2 million has shot up – Jordyn’s following was hovering around the 8 million mark back in February. This beauty now has dedicated followers, a rising fashion presence, and a life that no longer appears to revolve around Kylie Jenner.

Fans have been speculating over whether or not Jordyn and Kylie will ever rekindle their friendship. The pair has not been spotted together since February, although Kylie still follows Jordyn on Instagram. Presumably, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO will be seeing Jordyn’s update today on her feed.