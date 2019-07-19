Donald Trump May Have Been Indicted In Stormy Daniels Case If Not For Controversial Justice Department Policy

A Justice Department policy against inducting a president while in office appears to have saved Donald Trump from indictment for his role in 'hush money' payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Donald Trump was likely saved from criminal charges in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money plot by a United States Department of Justice policy that prevents the indictment of a president while in office, according to an investigative report by USA Today on Thursday. The policy is the same one cited by Russia investigation special counsel in explaining why he never considered indicting Trump for obstruction of justice.

Previously sealed documents released by a court order on Thursday in the investigation of Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen showed that Trump was more deeply involved in the plot to buy Daniels’ silence than has been previously revealed, as The Inquisitr reported.

Cohen is now serving a three-year prison term, partly for his role in the Daniels’ payoff, which a court ruled to be a violation of campaign finance law, because the $130,000 payment — designed to keep the then-37-year-old pornographic film performer from publicly revealing a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 — was intended to influence the 2016 election, as NBC News reported.

In court papers detailing Cohen’s offenses, to which he pleaded guilty, Trump is named only as “Individual 1.” But he is described as personally directing Coehn’s efforts to purchase Daniels’ silence, according to a Washington Post report.

Donald Trump feared that adult film star Stormy Daniels (pictured) would go public with her story of their affair, new documents show. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

But nearly two decades ago, the Justice Department Legal Counsel’s office issued an opinion stating that “a sitting President is constitutionally immune from indictment and criminal prosecution.”

A “person familiar with the case” told USA Today that while it remains possible that prosecutors believed that they did not have enough evidence to bring a convincing criminal case against Trump, the Justice Department legal counsel’s opinion “factored into the decision to end the probe” without charging Trump for the same campaign finance violations that sent Cohen to federal prison.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have declared their investigation into whether any executives of the Trump Organization took part in the hush money scheme to be over, without indicting anyone other than Cohen — not even Donald Trump Jr., who personally signed at least one of the “hush money” checks intended to reimburse Cohen for paying off Daniels out of his own personal funds, as The Inquisitr reported.

Cohen on Thursday issued a statement from federal prison, in which he repeated his assertion that Trump himself directed him and other “members of the Trump Organization” to orchestrate the payoff to Daniels, as quoted by The Washington Post, adding that prosecutors’ failure to issue any further indictments in the case “should be of great concern to the American people and investigated by Congress and The Department of Justice.”