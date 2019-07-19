Olivia Culpo Flashes Ripped Abs In Tiny Crop Top & Sports Bra

Olivia Culpo is once again flaunting her jaw-dropping figure on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Thursday evening, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model treated her massive following to a triple Instagram update that had her fans label her as “queen.” The new pics were part of an impromptu photo shoot taken at the airport and saw the 2012 Miss Universe showing off her insane body in a trio of mouth-watering poses.

The first shot showed Olivia lounging on a pair of suitcases as she waited for her flight. Perched on top of the tall luggage, the gorgeous supermodel showed her playful side by making the “peace” sign as she puckered up for the camera.

Sitting on a large black suitcase, with her pert derriere comfortably set on top of the bulky luggage, the Rhode Island native put up her feet on a matching suitcase and leaned her hand against a third, similarly-looking piece of luggage. Two additional travel bags completed her string of fashionable suitcases, suggesting that Olivia was either going away for a long while or heading to a busy work location that presumably required multiple and frequent outfit changes.

A second photo gave way to an even more head-turning sight, as Olivia had completely laid down on top of her luggage, perfectly balancing her body on all of her bags and suitcases. Sprawled over the hefty luggage, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Maxim Hot 100 cover girl put her statuesque figure on full display, all the while flashing a beaming smile to the camera.

The final photo in the collection saw Olivia adopting a very Zen position as she sat perched on top of the black suitcases. After moving the three matching pieces of luggage closer together, the gorgeous model hopped on top of one suitcase and struck a meditation pose, resting her feet on each of the remaining two suitcases.

Proving that she knows how to travel in style, Olivia showed up at the airport with an assortment of high-end luggage by popular brands such as Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Revolve.

“If that’s the luggage game then you’re packing HEAT inside,” one of her fans commented under her post.

Likewise, her travel outfit was also on par, as Olivia rocked a sexy and stylish ensemble by Lovers and Friends. Made up of a trendy pair of camouflage cargo pants and a tiny white crop top, her outfit played up all of her best assets, offering a copious view of her killer abs.

The 27-year-old stunner bared her midriff in the revealing ensemble, proudly showing off her incredibly toned stomach in the minuscule crop top. Her sculpted hips and chiseled thighs were also on display in the tight-fitting cargo pants, which boasted a white belt that lured the gaze toward Olivia’s taut waistline.

To make matters even more torrid, the smoldering model flashed her black sports bra in the minuscule crop top, amply visible from underneath the skimpy garment. She slipped on a pair of white platform sneakers for comfort and totted a matching Dior purse, one attached to her trendy belt.

Loading...

As expected, Olivia’s 4.2 million Instagram followers were all over the new shots. In the space of three hours, her post garnered close to 65,000 likes and a little shy of 300 comments.

“Travel like a queen,” wrote one fan, adding a sparkles emoji for emphasis.

The sentiment was echoed by a second message that read, “Queen,” trailed by four fire emoji and two crown emoji.

“Yessss,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Love the pants,” remarked a fourth person.

An additional photo shared to her Instagram Stories disclosed that Olivia was jetting off to Puerto Vallarta, on Mexico’s Pacific coast. While the model didn’t disclose the purpose of her journey, fans can find out more about her trip by staying tuned to her Instagram page for follow-up posts.