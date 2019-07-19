Jessica Simpson’s New Memoir Won’t Be A Juicy Tell-All About Nick Lachey Marriage

Jessica Simpson fans hoping for the singer and fashion mogul would dish all the juicy details about her marriage to Nick Lachey in her upcoming memoir are in for a big disappointment. Despite an article in Life & Style claiming that Jessica plans to write a tell-all about their marriage, sex life, and the “real reason” for their breakup, celebrity news fact-checker, Gossip Cop is reporting that it is isn’t true.

Gossip Cop states that it spoke to Jessica’s rep who confirmed that the story is false.

“The book is a memoir, so it will include her marriage to Nick, but will by no means be a ‘tell-all,'” the rep said.

As E! Online reports, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were married on October 26, 2002. Although the marriage only lasted for four years, the relationship had a lasting impact on pop culture thanks to their reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. It was one of the first reality shows of its kind in which viewers were given a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lives of celebrities and is the precursor to later reality shows like Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Newlyweds also gave us meme-worthy moments like Jessica and Nick’s infamous “Chicken Of The Sea” conversation. During a chat with Nick on the first episode of the show, the “Sweetest Sin” singer seemed perplexed on why canned tuna was called a chicken in its branding when it was really fish.

In a 2017 interview with Complex Magazine, Newlyweds producer Sue Kolinsky said that she believes that Jessica really didn’t understand why tuna would be called the chicken of the sea.

“There were times when we were like, ‘Hm, does she really not know what this means?’ I truly believe the whole ‘chicken & fish’ situation was accurate. She really did not know,” she said, adding that there were other moments where Jessica showed that she was unaware of certain things that seem like common knowledge.

“I remember there was a scene where there was a dead mouse by their pool and it had been dead for a while. Nick said, ‘it’s in rigor mortis’ and Jessica said, ‘Riga-what?’ I truly believe she didn’t know what that meant,” she continued.

She also said that there was clear tension between Nick and Jessica which likely foreshadowed their divorce, recalling that they were very different people.

But all of that is in the past now as Nick is currently married to Vanessa Minnillo while Jessica is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson.

In her announcement about the memoir, Jessica said that she hopes it’s inspirational to the people who read it.

“I hope readers will feel the love, laughter, tears, and truth contained in every page,” she said to People Magazine.