Camila Cabello Sizzles In Daisy Dukes

Pop star Camila Cabello tantalized fans in her latest music video, “Senorita,” which featured her steaming up the screen with fellow pop star Shawn Mendes. She continued the sizzling vibes by sharing a triple update on Instagram where she was posed in a skimpy outfit.

In the first shot, Cabello posed on a table outdoors in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a basic white tank. The tank revealed a hint of cleavage, and the shorts showcased her toned legs. She rocked a casual button down shirt, slipped down on her arms, and had her hair wild, curly and long.

Cabello amped up the sex appeal in the second shot and posed in a seated position with one finger between her lips. Her hair cascaded over her shoulders and down her back, and she rocked some major volume.

She treated fans to a third shot that was a close-up, zoomed in on her stunning face with a hint of cleavage visible. In the final shot in particular, Cabello had a super seductive look on her face that had many fans drooling.

The photo received over 988,800 likes — nearing an impressive 1 million — in just one hour, and fans couldn’t get enough of the pop star’s sizzling vibe.

One follower commented on her voluminous curls, and said “I need you to release a line of wigs so I can rock that flawless hair all summer.”

Another posed a hypothetical question to the star, and asked “doesn’t it hurt to be this perfect?”

Yet another follower left a comment that referenced her budding relationship with her video co-star Shawn Mendes, and said “lucky shawnnnn!!!”

Cabello and Mendes have been friends for a few years, ever since they first collaborated on a song together. Fans have speculated about a potential relationship between the two young rising pop superstars since the very beginning, but it seems that filming the steamy “Senorita” video finally caused those sparks to ignite.

As Elle reports, the two spent the 4th of July together this year, and have been spotted in public a few times demonstrating some major PDA, including a public make-out session.

A source spilled some dirt about the two of them on a recent public outing, according to Us Weekly.