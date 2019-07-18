Miley Cyrus Goes Fully Nude, Twerks & Spreads Legs Eating Pizza In Outrageous New Video

Miley Cyrus hasn’t delivered her latest video the traditional way – the SHE IS COMING singer didn’t take to an Instagram or Twitter post to announce it. Rather, the 26-year-old opted for a super-discreet delivery method. Earlier today, Miley took to her Instagram stories with a nude snap. An Elvis Presley book covered her modesty. The singer included the Instagram handle of photographer and director Ellen von Unwerth. Naturally, fans headed straight to Ellen’s Instagram.

Earlier this week, Ellen posted a super-sensational, super-raunchy, and very NSFW video of Miley. The compilation footage that included Miley in various clothed and unclothed states was accompanied by music fans will recognize – “Cattitude” featuring RuPaul is a track from Miley’s 2019-released SHE IS COMING album.

The video definitely sent fans a lot to look at. It showed Miley rocking a bikini with a cat mask, playing the guitar in nothing but Daisy Dukes, and twerking in a cowboy hat. The flashing and color or black-and-white footage also showed the singer eating noodles with chopsticks alongside another popular takeout dish – Miley was seen eating pizza with her legs spread and a crown on her head.

The Elvis Presley-centric image that appeared in Miley’s Instagram stories featured with motion detail in Ellen’s video – with Miley throwing her hair back and channeling a bombshell feel, this part of the video definitely felt old-school. Elsewhere though, the video was all about modern concepts.

A caption from Ellen thanked the singer for being her magazine’s “cover star.”

This wouldn’t be the first magazine that Miley has fronted this month. The singer is currently fronting Elle – stylish and artsy shots from the feature appeared on Miley’s Instagram earlier this week. The magazine interviewed Miley in-depth with questions that included how she feels about being “musician enough.”

“I think now I actually have the respect that I want. When I walk into a room, people may think, “Okay, she gets her t*ts out.” But they also think, “But she’s got a f*cking sick voice,” and that’s all I care about,” she said.

The interview made headlines for Miley’s mentions of her marriage and sexuality, though.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Fans would likely agree that Miley’s latest video is a touch on the outrageous side. Then again, this artist rarely delivers something low-key. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow the singer’s Instagram.