Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Flashes Major Cleavage And Curves In New Topless Photos

Gabby Epstein is showing off her incredible figure again, and Instagram can’t get enough.

On Thursday, July 18, the Australian bombshell treated her 2.2 million followers on the social media platform to a risque new set of photos that sent temperatures soaring. The first photo of the set captured Gabby with her back to the camera, standing with her legs spread apart and toned arms high up in the air as she took in the beautiful view of the ocean from a large, luxurious balcony. Though no geotag was included in the post, those that have been following the babe for a while could assume the moment was captured from the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico, where the social media sensation has been for the last week.

The view the balcony overlooked was nothing short of stunning, but it was Gabby herself that captivated the attention of her audience by going completely topless in the first photo of the upload. The model’s tan and incredible toned bare back was completely on display, as was an ample amount of exposed cleavage that was certainly hard to ignore. She did cover up her lower half with a pair of red patterned pants that clung to her famous curves and sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist.

A swipe to the next photo sees that Gabby put her shirt back on, but barely. The Instagram model rocked a flowy stripped camisole that was closed by nothing more than a small tie in the middle of her bust, which was loosely knotted together. She appeared to still be in the midst of putting on the garment when the photo was snapped, as she had part of it lifted up to the side to show off an insane amount of underboob and rock-hard abs.

The second snap also showed off the blonde bombshell’s accessories to her skimpy ensemble. Gabby added a set of delicate gold chokers to her look, as well as a thick ring around her thumb for even more bling. She wore her platinum locks in a high top knot, with a few wisps falling out to perfectly frame her face. The stunner also sported a full face of makeup that consisted of a thick coat of mascara, red lip, and dusting of blush that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the bikini model went wild for the latest skin-baring snap shared to her feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned over 17,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Looking incredible,” one fan wrote, while another said she was a “queen.”

“The most beautiful babe in the world,” commented a third.

Of course, Gabby is no stranger to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model rocked a seriously skimpy outfit earlier this week while posing by a group of zebras. The barely-there ensemble consisted of a minuscule orange crop top and matching skirt that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure, and sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.