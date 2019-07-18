Emily Ratajkowski Puts Peachy Posterior On Display In Tiny Red Thong

The stunning supermodel flaunted her insane body in a pair of bikini snaps that sent Instagram into a meltdown.

Emily Ratajkowski has a knack for bringing Instagram to its knees with her scorching skin-baring snaps, and it looks like the sizzling supermodel is at it again.

On Thursday, Emily updated the Instagram page of her swimwear and lingerie brand, Inamorata Woman, with a pair of sweltering snaps that left many of her followers gasping for air. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the pillowy-lipped model flashed the flesh in the new pics as she put on scanty apparel to deliver yet another head-turning promotional message on behalf of her clothing label.

As has been the case with each Inamorata Woman collection launch, Emily teased more than her spectacularly toned body in the head-spinning snaps. The news pics served a dual purpose – to showcase Emily’s flawless figure and to announce that the popular fashion brand is about to drop a hot new collection.

According to the photo captions penned for the two posts, Inamorata Woman is gearing up for a major reveal next week. As such, Emily turned to Instagram to let her scores of fans and admirers know that something big is coming up after July 22 – something that they wouldn’t want to miss.

To better put the point across – and leave a lasting impression in the collective mind of her followers – the savvy businesswoman posed for a tantalizing photo shoot that offered an ample view of her enviable physique. For the first of the two snapshots, Emily slipped into an eye-catching animal-print shirt, one boasting a bold red-and-black palette and a chic snakeskin pattern. She completed the look with a matching thong bikini bottom, and sent Instagram into a meltdown in the process.

While Emily’s fans are used to seeing the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model flaunting her insane beach body in barely-there bikinis, the new pic was certainly a sight to behold. With her upper body completed covered by the stylish shirt, Emily put her peachy posterior on full display in the flaming-red thong, sending temperatures soaring all over Instagram.

To make matters even more torrid, the brunette bombshell struck a sultry pose, lifting up one hand and reaching out to the camera in a coquettish gesture that coyly concealed her face. Her provocative pose ensured that nothing turned away the attention from her pert derriere, unabashedly showcased in the tiny thong.

Her long, raven tresses pulled up into a messy bun further enhanced Emily’s sexy look. A few rebel tendrils beautifully framed her face. Meanwhile, a pair of chunky hold earrings dangled from her ears, their opulent sparkled making her red-and-black top pop even more. Likewise, a delicate gold bracelet and a massive gold ring sparkled on her hand, the one reaching over toward the camera.

The head-spinning pic came just a few minutes after Emily uploaded another steamy shot. Closely cropped to her lower body, the jaw-dropping snap showed the 28-year-old stunner rocking a minuscule white bikini bottom, one covered in countless black polka dots. Just like in the follow-up photo, Emily paired her daring pool item with a matching shirt, one that she wore unbuttoned to expose her braless look.

As expected, Emily’s fans went into a range over the new photos. Brimming with anticipation for the upcoming Inamorata Woman launch, people flocked to the comments section to gush over Emily’s smoking-hot look.

“Omigod [sic] that shirt,” one person wrote in reference to the red-and-black number, in a message trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“I’m ready,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“YASSSSS,” remarked a third fan, adding a raising-hands emoji for emphasis.

“Oh my,” a fourth person commented under the black-and-white bikini photo, ending their post with a black-heart emoji.

“Can’t wait!!!! Please restock some of the colors in the size small Cardiff suit,” noted a devoted Instagram follower of Emily’s Inamorata Woman fashion label.

Fans who want to see more of Emily can follow the stunning supermodel on Instagram.