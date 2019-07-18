Kelly Ripa’s ‘1996’ Pic Blows Instagram’s Mind: ‘This Is Not The Reverse Of The Old Age App’

Kelly Ripa has a knack for blowing Instagram’s mind. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host is known for her epic throwback updates – it looks like the 48-year-old has delivered another one.

Earlier today, Kelly updated her Instagram. Kelly’s picture showed her husband Mark Consuelos looking much younger than his current 48 years. As Kelly had confirmed in her caption, the photo dates back 23 years, taking fans to the year Kelly and the Riverdale star tied the knot. The talk show host’s husband was looking youthful and dashing as he gazed into the camera amid a scenic background – Kelly confirmed the distant ocean and hilltop greenery as being part of Italy’s stunning landscapes.

It looks like Kelly came prepared for some surprise reactions. The blonde took to her caption to confirm the date the photo was taken, but she mentioned something else – fans needed to know that her photo wasn’t another celebrity hopping aboard the FaceApp trend and using it in “reverse”. The savvy app that digitally ages faces has been sweeping celebrity Instagram accounts this week with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, and Drake all testing it out.

Kelly used Mark’s Instagram handle in her caption alongside hashtags pointing towards his youthful face and status as father to her three children.

Instagram seems to be losing its mind over the update.

“Wow so young!” one fan wrote.

“He looks like a baby!” was another comment.

The “wow” comments definitely seemed prominent amid the hundreds of responses pouring in. Journalist and television anchor Anderson Cooper used the word as his reaction.

Elsewhere, fans seemed to spot the usual pattern from photos of Mark – this famous father is invariably likened to one or both of his sons.

“Thought it was Michael,” one fan wrote.

Loading...

“Wow! Your son realllly looks like him! This isn’t a doppelgänger app?” another asked.

From Kelly’s end though, the picture seemed to be another reminder of her adoration for Mark. This much-loved couple might not come as high-profile as the Kardashian-Wests or soon-to-be-married Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, but there’s a lot of fan love for Mark and Kelly. The couple frequently makes headlines for having one of the longest-lasting marriages in Hollywood. Other celebrity marriages that have stood the test of time include those of David and Victoria Beckham, plus Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Kelly’s update may have thrown fans, but it didn’t get the thumbs-down. It had racked up over 21,000 likes within one hour of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram.