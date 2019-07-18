In 1992 Video, Donald Trump Admits Kissing Married TV Interviewer On The Lips As Her Husband Had Back Turned

The interview was part of the same NBC program that included footage of Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago.

In the infamous Access Hollywood tape that nearly derailed his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump is heard bragging about what he says is his habit of kissing women without their consent, saying, “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait,” as quoted by The Washington Post.

Now, a newly unearthed NBC television interview from 1992 reveals Trump admitting doing exactly that. In the video, interviewer Faith Daniels recalls on air that he “kissed [her] on the lips in front of the paparazzi,” according to a Yahoo! News account.

Trump responds by saying, “And what a kiss,” as seen in the video. He then goes on to boast that he kissed Daniels even though her husband was present.

“Her husband is a handsome devil, I’ll tell you. He’s a good guy. But I think he had his back turned at the time,” Trump said in the interview, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

The Trump interview was part of a half-hour segment on an NBC program titled A Closer Look — the same segment that also featured video taken in 1992 and resurrected on Wednesday. That video showed Trump laughing and partying with shadowy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who would later plead guilty to a sex offense against a 14-year-old girl. The party also included cheerleaders from the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills football teams, and Trump is seen commenting to Epstein on the women’s looks, as The Washington Post reported.

The interview in which Trump admits kissing Daniels behind her husband’s back — and possibly without her consent — aired on MSNBC’s Hardball program, as seen below.

The 1992 footage of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was shot by NBC for a Faith Daniels talk show called "A Closer Look," which profiled the then-newly divorced Trump. During that episode, Daniels and Trump describe the circumstances of how he ended up on the show. #Hardball pic.twitter.com/XMwRPeECVo — Hardball (@hardball) July 17, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, after Epstein’s July 6 arrest on new sex trafficking charges, Trump was asked about his prior relationship with Epstein. The president acknowledged knowing Epstein “like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” but claimed that he “wasn’t a fan,” and had not spoken to Epstein in 15 years.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement / Getty Images

The footage of Trump appearing to enjoy Epstein’s company at the 1992 Mar-a-Lago party aired on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program on Wednesday and was shared by a number of users on Twitter.

The party at Mar-a-Lago shown in the video was apparently not the only time Trump partied with Epstein and a large group of young women at the Palm Beach resort in 1992. As The Inquisitr reported, a businessman, George Houraney, said that in that year, he arranged for 28 “calendar girls” to fly to Mar-a-Lago for what Trump had described as a “VIP party.”

But when Houraney arrived with the young women, according to a New York Times account, he discovered that Trump and Epstein were the only guests at the “party.” If Houraney’s recollection is accurate, the “calendar girl” party would be a different occasion from the event shown in the Morning Joe video, at which a number of other guests are also seen to be present.