‘Maxim’ Stunner Kara Del Toro Nearly Busts Out Of Minuscule Bikini Top

Kara Del Toro is still in Miami for swim week and she’s still serving up plenty of NSFW looks.

As fans of the Maxim stunner know, Kara loves to flaunt her flawless figure in the skimpiest of bikinis. Del Toro recently took a little bit of time off from her modeling career to travel around the globe but this week, she got back to work at Miami’s highly-anticipated Swim Week. So far, the brunette bombshell has already shared a few photos from her time on the runway and earlier today she delighted her fans with another insanely sexy post.

In the sizzling new photo, Del Toro stands backstage at the Lahana Swim show. Kara stands front and center in the sexy snapshot, striking a pose with her hands on her hips. The 25-year-old’s flawless physique is fully on display in the image in a tiny animal print bikini that leaves very little to be desired with Kara almost popping out of the tiny bikini top and showing off ample amounts of cleavage.

The swimsuit bottoms are just as sexy as the tops, featuring just enough fabric to cover her NSFW parts. Just like her body, Kara’s face looks absolutely stunning in a face full of natural looking makeup that comes complete with blush, mascara, and lipgloss. She completes the sexy look by wearing her long, dark locks down and curly while they flow all the way down to her chest.

Since the hot new photo went live on her Instagram page just a few short hours ago, it’s already earned Del Toro plenty of attention with over 18,000 likes in addition to 220-plus comments. While most fans commented on the image to let Kara know that her body is insane, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her beauty. A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping image and chimed in with emoji instead.

“Thank you for blessing our Instagram feeds,” one follower raved with a heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely amazing!!!! So nice!!!,” another chimed in.

“AMAZING @karajewell; your body is “The Body.” The most beautiful woman of the Planet,” another commented.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Del Toro posted a NSFW video for fans. In the short clip, the model looks like she’s runway-ready in a tiny white bikini with black polka dots. The 25-year-old puts on a busty display in a low-cut top that has flowy sleeves, as opposed to spaghetti straps like most bikinis. On the bottom, Del Toro also leaves little to be desired in a matching pair of string bottoms that show off her toned legs as well as her flawless and flat tummy.

The caption of the image is fittingly titled “trouble maker.”