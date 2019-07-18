Kylie Jenner Spreads Legs In Vintage Versace, Basically Blows Instagram’s Mind

Kylie Jenner has taken a break from the bikinis – the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spent most of this week sending her fans sizzling snaps from her luxury Turks and Caicos getaway. The “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” may still be making headlines, but Kylie has thrown Instagram a different vibe.

Earlier today, Kylie updated her account. The high-fashion look she sent out appeared to be a reminder – Chanel may have formed a core part of this week’s bikini updates, but the world’s Lip Kit founder hasn’t forgotten other European brands. The 21-year-old was wowing in a skin-tight number from Italy’s most famous luxury designer – the sexy look even came with a caption entirely dedicated to the brand.

Kylie’s photos showed her in a stairwell. The mother of one was flaunting her curves in a strappy, clingy, and patterned bodysuit in multi-tonal shades. Fiery oranges and pinks were contrasting cooler purples amid golds – all seemed complimented by the star’s golden tan and likewise golden-hued eye makeup. Strappy sandals, a purse, and various jewelry items further matched the regal color palette.

Kylie was photographed in various positions, although all saw her amid steps. Whether sitting down with her legs spread or appearing to descend the steps, Kylie was rocking her glam in the manner she is now world-famous for.

Instagram seems to be losing its mind. Fan comments poured in from the moment Kylie’s update went live. While many fans simply sent out strings of fire or heart-eye emoji, others took to the comments section with words.

“OMGGGG,” one fan wrote.

“Jesus,” another said.

A comment even came in from model Sofia Richie. The 20-year-old girlfriend to Scott Disick seemed floored.

“Wow,” Sofia replied.

Loading...

When it comes to designer brands, Kylie knows her stuff. The star is renowned for having one of Hollywood’s most lavish wardrobes. With her Louis Vuitton bags, Hermès Birkin collections, and custom-made looks from the world’s top designers, Kylie appears to have high-fashion as part of her DNA. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner does, of course, come with the budget to fund her upscale shopping. Earlier this year, Kylie made headlines for becoming the world’s youngest billionaire. 2015-launched brand Kylie Cosmetics has earned this hard-hitting businesswoman $1 billion.

Kylie Cosmetics may still form a core part of Kylie’s income, but this star is growing her empire. This year brought fans a brand new range – Kylie Skin comes with beauty as its focus, cute pink packaging, and a new drop that fans can get their hands on next week.

Kylie’s update today proved staggeringly popular, racking up over 1.3 million likes in under an hour. Kylie has 140 million Instagram followers.