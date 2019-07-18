‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Victor’s Mental Confusion Becomes Obvious

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, July 19, see Nikki’s family dinner going sideways, which really shouldn’t surprise anybody. However, Victor’s confusion does come as a shock to everyone — except maybe Nikki and Nick.

Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) big night will spiral out of control, according to SheKnows Soaps. A family dinner that leaves out a member of the family is often not the best idea. When Nikki planned her big Newman family party, Victor (Eric Braeden) said he didn’t want to invite Adam (Mark Grossman), and she went along with it, asking the other children — Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) — instead. Summer (Hunter King) will also show up, even though she’s a grandchild and not one of the Newman children.

Of course, Adam will figure out he was excluded, so he and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) will crash the big event, with Adam trying to throw a pity party. However, Victor will let Adam know that he distanced himself, which is why Victor didn’t see fit to include him in the special family night. Adam will also see Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) there with Nick, which leaves him less than thrilled. He will try to make waves, but Nick stands up for Chelsea and insists that Adam leave. Since the big dinner is at Society instead of the Ranch, Adam will leave his family alone and sulk in the bar instead.

Victor didn’t fully disclose all the side effects of his new treatment to Victoria and Abby. While Nick knows the truth, he may not be aware of how much his father is already dealing with while undergoing the experimental protocol for the rare blood disease he has. It will become quite clear at the dinner, though, because Victor confuses morning with night, and declares that his family has a long day ahead when the reality is, it is night.

Loading...

As she promised she would, Nikki will quickly cover Victor’s mistake by reminding him it is night. However, everybody now realizes that Victor is experiencing some reduced mental capacity, which could be not only embarrassing for The Mustache but also bad for business. There’s still a possibility that the children don’t quite realize the magnitude of what Victor is dealing with, even after they saw his confusion at the dinner.

Several times now, Victor has experienced some confusion. At first, it was mild, but now it appears as if it is affecting Victor more seriously. The biggest concern is that the effects may not be temporary.