Amanda Cerny Shows Off Stunning Body In Skintight Leopard Print Dress

Amanda Cerny hit up a recent wedding in style.

The model and YouTuber regularly shares photos and videos from different events in her life while using both fashion and humor. As fans know, Amanda is one of the most popular social media stars on the planet, boasting a following of over 25 million on Instagram alone. In the most recent image that was shared with her legion of loyal followers, the 28-year-old shows off her flawless figure in a sultry ensemble.

Amanda tagged the photo at the famed Casamigos Ranch, where she poses outside of the venue. The model strikes a pose in front of a big tree trunk, while her body is on full-display in a curve-hugging leopard print dress that fits her like a glove. Cerny accessorizes the outfit with a black fedora hat and a matching black purse. The 25-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved, as well as a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

In the caption of the image, Cerny mentions that she is about to get wild at a friend’s wedding, and since the post was shared with her army of fans, it has earned her a lot of attention with over 703,000 likes in addition to 2,300-plus comments. While many fans asked Amanda where she got her beautiful dress, countless others just gushed over her beauty.

“You are perfect i love you,” one follower wrote with a series of emoji.

“Why do you look hot all the time,” another fan raved with a series of flame emoji.

“Ahhh you’re so gorgeous! Love you so much,” one more chimed in.

And while Amanda has an extremely busy career, she also makes sure to make time for herself to hit the gym whenever she gets a chance. In a recent interview with Popsugar, the Guess Jeans model explained that her one must-have for the gym is a good pair of leggings because it makes her workouts seamless.

“You can just do a bunch of different workouts in them; they’re great for lunges and squats [and] I’m able to do them and still be fully covered yet sexy at the same time.”

“When I feel like I look good in the gym, I feel like I work out even harder. Maybe it’s just me, but it boosts my confidence even more,” she continued.

It’s safe to say that Amanda’s hard work is paying off, because she looks absolutely amazing.