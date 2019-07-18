Bud Light Offers Free Beer To Any Aliens Who Make It Out Of Area 51

The beer manufacturer has even made a special can to commemorate the liberation of Area 51 aliens.

Bud Light is offering free beer to any aliens who are liberated from Area 51 after the planned “invasion” of the secret military base, CNN is reporting.

For those not familiar, over 1.5 million people, as of this writing, have signed up for the “Storm Area 51: They Can’t Stop All Of Us” Facebook Group. The group intends to meet up at a gift shop not far from the Nevada Air Force base and then try en masse to get past the guards, the theory being that the guards will only be able to stop a few, while the remainder of the tens of thousands will make it inside and see first-hand the secrets within.

Though it’s been around for decades, the Pentagon only admitted the base’s existence a few years ago. It’s at the center of a bunch of conspiracy theories that claim it’s where alien spacecraft are reverse-engineered for U.S. military use; or the bodies of crashed aliens are kept for experimentation; or living aliens are there, telling military commanders about their ways; or something to do with aliens, one way or the other.

To be clear, it’s all a big joke. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the man who organized it freely admits that he did it just for the likes.

Still, free publicity is free publicity, and Bud Light has decided to get in on the action. First, the beer brand will be issuing a special commemorative can in honor of the event.

Area 51 Special Edition. ???? pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

The text on top reads: “Greetings Earthlings. This is the famous Area 51. We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing. Our cryogenic aging produces a light bodied space lager with a fresh taste, a crisp, clean finish, and a smooth drinkability. Take us to your leader…for drinks.”

And second, the brand is promising free beer to any Area 51 aliens who are liberated from the base.

Loading...

Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out. https://t.co/AOWOYL3Oyp — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

Because what would an alien who traveled across time and space, only to be imprisoned by the Air Force for decades, want if not a crisp American lager-style beer?

As mentioned above, this is all a giant joke, although to be fair, of the 1.5 million people who have signed up for the event, a handful may actually try it. The Air Force is having none of that: as reported by The Inquisitr, the military is clear that it “stands ready” if anyone tries to illegally trespass on Area 51 or any other base.