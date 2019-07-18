‘Maxim’ Model Sarah Harris Busts Out Of A Brown Bikini Top In New Snap

Kiwi model Sarah Harris, who shot to fame after appearing in Maxim Australia and Playboy, is well-known among her 2.2 million Instagram fans for posting skin-baring pictures every week. Since she knows exactly how to titillate her admirers with her snaps, she never fails to impress.

In the recent picture, the 25-year-old model could be seen wearing a brown bikini top that allowed her to flaunt her never-ending cleavage — a move that immediately set pulses racing.

The model let her blonde tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup comprising brown shades to match her bikini, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

Within less than an hour of going live, the snap accrued more than 8,500 likes and over 218 comments where fans and followers expressed their admiration for the model’s hot figure by using explicit words and phrases.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Queensland, New Zealand, while in the caption, she informed her fans that she’s ready to go to Bali.

“Such a perfect girl. You are amazing,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“Beautiful bod and even more beautiful eyes. A total knockout, miss Harris,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, a third fan said that Sarah is the sexiest model on Instagram and he can never get enough of her pictures.

Prior to posting the said picture, Sarah teased her fans by posting another snap where she could be seen wearing a very tight dress to accentuate her figure. She turned her back toward the camera so that her fans can have a detailed look at her booty. She let her hair down and looked away from the camera to pose for the picture.

In the caption, Sarah informed her fans that she ordered some summer dresses from the online clothing store, Fashion Nova, because she is about to fly to Bali, and then to the luxurious Bora Bora Islands located in French Polynesia.

As of this writing, the snap amassed more than 23,000 likes and about 400 comments, which shows that Sarah is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and fans totally love her pictures. The traction gained by the pic also shows that Sarah doesn’t necessarily need to strip down to her bikini or lingerie to attract her fans’ attention.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and started modeling at the age of 15 when she posed for the ad campaign of Billabong swimwear. Per the piece, Sarah is in a relationship with fitness model Josh Williams, who could often be seen in her Instagram photos.