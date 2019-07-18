Antonio Banderas Posts Throwback Thursday Pic Of Himself At Age 42 On Instagram

While so many stars are aging themselves online, Antonio Banderas is doing the opposite. On July 18, the hunky actor showed a side-by-side shot of himself now and in the past.

The 58-year-old thespian was 42 in his Instagram throwback Thursday picture dated 2002. Although his hair color was darker and he was a bit more buff back then, Antonio’s recent image pretty much captures his younger self. In fact, some may say aging has been good to this handsome bloke who objectively looks better today than 16 years ago.

Like his younger self, the modern-day Spaniard is busy.

Back then he was hyping Frida and Femme Fatal — both films in which he starred — as well as his perfume, Mediterraneo.

Today, among many other projects, Banderas is one of this year’s Imagen Awards nominees. This award nominee — for a competition which have been around for 34 years and which will take place on August 10 at Beverly Hills’ Beverly Wilshire Hotel — is up for Best Actor, Feature Film for his role in Pain and Glory. His competition includes Joe Camareno for Tin Holiday, Andy Garcia for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Anthony Ramos for Monsters and Men.

The Imagen Awards was created to honor Latinos in the media.

“The Imagen Awards was founded by legendary television producer Norman Lear, who was acutely aware of the near absence of positive portrayals of Latinos in the entertainment industry and understood the importance of positive images. Lear met with the leaders of the National Conference for Community and Justice (formerly the National Conference of Christians and Jews, or NCCJ), a respected non-sectarian human relations organization committed to fighting prejudice and racial tensions. Out of this meeting emerged the Imagen Awards, a competition which recognizes and encourages the entertainment industry to portray the Latino community in a positive and accurate manner.”

Banderas has been nominated and has won the award in the past. Among his best actor nominations that he won were The 33 in 2005, Take the Lead in 2006 (he was also nominated for The Legend of Zorro that year, competing against himself) and Once Upon A Time In Mexico in 2004, according to IMDb.

The soccer player-turned-actor is currently in pre-production for three 2020 on-screen projects. These include his part of the priest in the film, Down by the River, and his part of God in The Devil May Care.

Loading...

Meanwhile, the prolific performer has five projects in post-production. These include the lead role of Ferrucio Lamborghini in Lamborghini: The Legend, the role of Ramón Fonseca in The Laundromat and the role of Rassouli in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

With all that going on, it’s surprising Antonio has time for social media, but obviously he does. His most recent post even asks for input as he queries his followers with a question for them to answer. In essence, since this big star showed what his situation was in 2002, he wanted to know what everyone else was doing that year.

Can you remember?

Answer Antonio Banderas on his Instagram page. Given this veteran actor’s prolific past, you could almost say he’s actually dying to know.