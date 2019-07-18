‘Lesbian Jesus’ Hayley Kiyoko Releases New Single, ‘I Wish’ & Her Fans React Passionately

Hayley Kiyoko, who is referred to as the “Lesbian Jesus” by her fans has dropped a new single, “I Wish” today.

The “What I Need” hitmaker revealed on July 9 via her Twitter account that she had a new single coming soon for her fans and it appears she hasn’t let them down after building a lot of hype for it.

“I have no words! Go stream the hell out of #IWISH by @HayleyKiyoko. I sure will anyway!! Let’s make it to the charts! SO SO proud of you Hayley,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m gonna be home alone for a week meaning I can play #IWish by @HayleyKiyoko on the Sonos speakers 24/7 and nobody can stop me,” another user shared to their Twitter page.

With the release of the track, she also dropped the music video to her official YouTube account which has created a lot of buzz.

Within six hours, the video has racked up over 478,000 views and sees Kiyoko perform full choreography with other females fiercely in school uniform.

“Miss @HayleyKiyoko u didn’t have to snap so hard with I Wish choreography but you did and which is why we have decided to stan u forever luv,” one fan wrote in a tweet after watching the video.

“‘I Wish’ is simply amazing, and the video clip is perfect. I love it sm,” another tweeted.

For those unaware, Hayley is an American singer-songwriter as well as an established actress.

In 2007, she made her television debut in an episode of Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous. Three years later, she had a reoccurring role in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, playing the character Stevie Nichols.

She has starred in numerous television films — Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins, Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster, Lemonade Mouth, and Blue Lagoon: The Awakening — as well as having a regular role in CSI: Cyber.

Her music career kickstarted in 2007 when she was a member of the girl group, The Stunners. Since splitting in 2011, Hayley embarked on a solo career.

In 2013, she released her debut EP, A Belle to Remember. Since then, she has released two more — This Side of Paradise and Citrine.

Her debut album, Expectations, was released worldwide last year on March 28. It was met with critical acclaim and commercial success. The record peaked at No. 12 in the U.S., No. 16 in Canada, No. 20 in Australia, No. 23 in Ireland and No. 24 in the U.K.

Last month, it was revealed that Kiyoko was one of many familiar faces in Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” video.

On Spotify, Hayley Kiyoko currently has over 2.3 monthly listeners