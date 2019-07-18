Hawaiian Model Jenah Yamamoto, ‘Gypsy One,’ Rocks Skimpy Green Bikini At Swim Week

Like most models who strutted their stuff on the runways, Jenah Yamamoto is tired after a long Swim Week.

The stunner, who goes by “Gypsy One” on social media, is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure on Instagram in anything from thongs to bikinis and just about everything else. Jenah boasts a following of over 920,000 on the social media platform, and with each and every photo that she shares with fans, she earns plenty of likes and comments. In the most recent photo that she posted to her feed, Yamamoto gives fans a peek at the aftermath of Swim Week.

In the gorgeous shot, the brunette beauty lies in her hotel room bed in Miami Beach, Florida. Her toned and tanned body is on full display in the photo, in a tiny green bikini that features a small top, with Jenah almost busting out of it. The bottoms are equally as sexy as the top, offering generous glimpses of her toned legs. Yamamoto wears her long locks up in a high ponytail and accessorizes the look with a pair of big, round sunglasses.

You can tell that it’s been a whirlwind week for the model as her bed is covered with a ton of various objects. But nevertheless, the model still looks incredible despite the fact that she’s just a little bit exhausted. Though the post has only been live on her account for less than an hour, it’s already earned Yamamoto a ton of attention with over 1,400 likes. Some fans have commented on the photo with different emoji while countless others couldn’t help but gush over Jenah’s killer figure.

“Can i join?,” one follower asked.

“Pretty gal,” another Instagrammer commented on the photo with a single flame emoji.

In a recent interview with The Manifold Magazine, Jenah opened up about her booming career and how she became so popular on social media. The model explained to the magazine that she actually used another popular platform before Instagram, and fans kind of just followed her over.

“Ive always had a Tumblr, which is the old school instagram equivalent to me. I started posting my personal photos there around 5 years ago, and I think naturally my Tumblr followers turned to Instagram once it became popular.”

In the interview, the model also shares that photography is her first passion, and the modeling gig is just something that she does on the side.

“I’m fascinated with the human body as well as shadows and light. Im working on launching a new blog with all of my travels,” she shared.

Fans can keep up with Jenah and all of her stunning photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.