‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Lola Digs For Dirt On Kyle

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, July 18, features Lola checking into Kyle’s history in New York City, while Traci tells Cane their relationship will have to stay in the Big Apple. Plus, Abby surprises Phyllis with a business proposal, Devon has a personal question for Elena, and Jack visits Ashley in Paris.

After seeing Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) together, Lola (Sasha Calle) wondered about Kyle’s mysterious past in New York City and why Theo is giving him such a tough time now that he’s settled down. Although Kyle blows it off as immaturity and being a rich boy in a big city, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) encourages Lola to look into Kyle’s past if she wants to know more about it.

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Traci (Beth Maitland) wrapped up their successful trip to New York City. Cane suggested that they continue to explore their relationship and even wanted to stay longer. However, Traci didn’t feel the same way. She let Cane down easy, and Traci told him that they will return to Genoa City as good friends and nothing more.

At Society, Abby (Melissa Ordway) shocked Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Abby sees that Dark Horse is opening a new hotel, and Abby wants Society to be a part of it. While Phyllis pointed out the obvious — that Nick (Joshua Morrow), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Jack (Peter Bergman) wouldn’t like it — Abby remained firm in her desire to expand her brand. Later, Abby made another bold move. She asked Nate (Sean Dominic) to attend Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) big family dinner with her, and he agreed.

Loading...

After Elena (Brytni Sarpy) got off work, Devon (Bryton James) asked her to live with him, which was strange since they’re already roommates. However, Devon meant as a couple, and Brytni agreed. The two sealed the deal in bed.

Finally, Jack visited Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in Paris. She gave him the grand tour of My Beauty, and Jack was duly impressed by his sister’s cosmetics company. Of course, Ashley realized that something was bothering her brother, and Jack confessed that he is in a funk. Ashley explained to him that he has been so busy lately putting out fires that he no longer even understands how to live a normal life. Jack agreed with Ashley’s assessment, and the two hugged after they enjoyed a lovely lunch and delicious dessert together in the City of Love.