Amy Duggar King Enters Third Trimester As She Enjoys Baby Moon With Husband And Mom

It won't be long now before baby King arrives.

Amy Duggar will be welcoming a baby boy this fall and she can’t wait to meet him. Until then, she and husband, Dillon King, took some time out from running their clothing store to spend some time together on a baby moon. Many couples are doing that these days as a way to enjoy time with their significant others before their lives become busy with a newborn. The Kings are no exception.

The Duggar cousin has been sharing some photos on her Instagram account since they began their trip. It looks like they are doing plenty of sunbathing on the beach. Fans also learned that they were not alone. Amy’s mom, Deanna Duggar, tagged along to turn it into a family vacation, in addition to being a baby moon. The family has been romping on a Florida beach with Amy showing off her growing baby bump in a few bikini photos.

The 32-year-old expectant mom revealed that she is now 28 weeks pregnant, which means that she just entered into her third trimester. She is in the home stretch towards being a first-time mom. She joked around saying goodbye to her feet. Fans mentioned in the comments that she doesn’t really look all that big.

Amy and Dillon had a little bit of fun in one of the snapshots as they were hanging out on the beach. A close up was taken of her belly as she was standing close to the camera. Dillon is seen far back standing in the sand with his arm out appearing like he was leaning on her baby bump. It is a silly photo, but one that will last a lifetime.

Amy Duggar has been spending quite a bit of time with her mom since Grandma Mary passed away last month. It has been a difficult time for both women, but they have been a comfort to each other. They have been doing a bit of traveling and shopping for the new baby boy that will soon come into their lives.

This is Amy and Dillon’s first child together. Their cute gender reveal happened last month when they found out that they were expecting a son, as The Inquisitr had reported. The are both thrilled at the prospect of having a little boy to love. Amy had previously mentioned that she has always seen herself as a boy mom.

This little guy will have some playmates as Amy’s cousins, Anna, Kendra, and Lauren, are all having babies around the same time. However, these three are expecting girls.

It’s doubtful that Amy Duggar King will have a houseful of kids like her uncle Jim Bob and aunt Michelle. They decided to wait almost four years to have their first, so they are doing things their own way.