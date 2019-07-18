Josephine Skriver Goes Topless On Sizzling New Magazine Cover

Josephine Skriver is featured on the cover of the newest issue of Daily Front Row Magazine, and gave her fans a sneak peek of the shoot in a sizzling new Instagram post that is gaining a ton of recognition.

The glimpse at her latest work was shared with her six million followers on Thursday, July 18, and one glance makes it clear why it’s already gained thousands of likes. The Victoria’s Secret Angel was captured sitting down and staring down the camera with a sultry look, sending pulses racing by going topless for a seriously NSFW display.

Josephine’s expert arm placement was enough to cover most of her voluptuous assets, but not in their entirety. Plenty of cleavage and underboob was still left very much on display in the photo, and her fans certainly did not seem to mind. She did cover up her lower half with a pair of white jeans that were adorned with small cutouts in the shape of flowers as a unique detail to the piece. The baggy pants cropped mid-calf for a glimpse of her toned stems, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

The Dutch beauty completed her ensemble with a pair of large pendant earrings that dangled nearly down to her shoulders. Her dirty brown hair was worn in a voluminous, bouncy blowout and flipped to one side of her head to her tresses would fall over her shoulder and provide a little more coverage to her exposed chest. Josephine also sported a glamorous face of makeup that consisted of a nude lip, thick coat of mascara, and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.

It didn’t take longs for the model’s millions of fans to take notice of her latest eye-popping display. At the time of this writing, the snap has already accrued over 38,000 likes after just one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well, where they showered the stunner with compliments on her jaw-dropping cover page.

“Stunning,” one person wrote, while another called her “a queen.”

“I looove this cover. You look so beautiful!!!!” commented a third.

The Instagram account for Daily Front Row also shared a few snaps from Josephine’s feature in the publication, and they certainly did not disappoint. A new post shared to the page today include eight sexy shots of the supermodel rocking a variety of skin-baring looks, starting off with one that saw her going braless under a completely open suit jacket and itty-bitty booty shorts that would certainly captivate her fans.