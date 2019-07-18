Donald Trump Is Creating A ‘Fascistic Government,’ Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

President Donald Trump is under fire for his rally Wednesday, which involved the chant of “Send her back” in reference to Representative Ilhan Omar. Per The Inquistr, Trump claims that he not only disagrees with the chant but feels bad that it happened. Regardless, Fox News reports that progressive firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blasted Trump for his comments at the rally and his supporters’ reactions.

“We are not in politics anymore. We are in racism… we are in a fascistic government,” she said to reporters on Capitol Hill.

Ocasio-Cortez claims that the recent rhetoric could create “personal security issues” for both lawmakers such as herself and other people of color. Although the 29-year-old claims she trusts the Capitol’s security officials, she has fears about people living in immigrant communities.

“People who are going to be targeted because of this rhetoric… that is our main concern.”

Ocasio-Cortez has attacked Trump many times before. Per The Inquistr, she said during an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes program that there is “no question” that Trump is racist.

“The president certainly didn’t invent racism,” she said. “But he’s certainly given a voice to it and expanded it and created a platform for those things.”

When interviewer Anderson Cooper pressed the New York representative about how she knew Trump was racist, she pointed to his use of words ⁠— which she claims are “historic dog whistles of white supremacy” ⁠— and reactions to incidents involving people of color.

This is a lie. He could have stopped the chant instead of waiting for it to build if he thought it was wrong. He could have stood tall like John McCain. He didn’t. He never does because it’s not who he is. https://t.co/b12AmTaCGH — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 18, 2019

Loading...

Omar also spoke to reporters at Capitol Hill following Trump’s controversial rally and urged people ⁠— specifically those who want to “become part of the American fabric” ⁠— to ignore Trump’s comments. She claims that Trump’s remarks should not be taken seriously and claims that people of color are Americans as much as anyone else.

“I told people on my election night in the great state of Minnesota, we don’t just welcome refugees, we send them to represent us,” she said.

During Wednesday’s rally, Trump attacked Omar for refusing to answer whether she supported Al Qaeda and also criticized her for “blaming the United States for the crisis in Venezuela.”

The controversial rally comes not long after Trump reportedly told Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, all congresswomen of color, to “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Although Trump did not address any of the women by name, Fox News reports that he later affirmed that he was referring to them.