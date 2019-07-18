Instagram Model Audreyana Michelle Smoulders In Skintight Cheetah Skirt & Crop Top

Audreyana Michelle is turning heads in her most recent social media post.

As fans of the model know, Audreyana has an impressive social media following of over 818,o00 and growing. The black-haired beauty is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure on Instagram and in different fashion spreads and she has quite an impressive resume as she is represented by Freedom Models LA, Agency AZ, NEXT Miami

Premier London, Premium Paris, and Monster Milan. In the most recent image that was shared with her fans, Michelle stuns in a chic but sexy outfit.

The beautiful shot shows the model posing outside at an undisclosed location with a bunch of palm trees at her back. The model sits on a stone ledge for the photo op, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. Audreyana wears her long, dark locks down and curled along with a face full of makeup that comes complete with blush, foundation, eyeshadow, and mascara. She accessorizes the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a few gold chain necklaces while showing off her killer figure in a NSFW outfit.

On top, the model rocks a tiny white crop top that hits well above her naval, showing off her toned abs. She adds a pop of color with her skirt, which clings to her every curve and features a cheetah pattern. And in just moments of the post going live, it’s already earned Michelle a ton of attention with over 30,000 likes in addition to 120-plus comments. While most fans commented on the image to let the model know she looks gorgeous, countless others commented on her killer figure.

“Wow how can u not have a good day after seeing you. Gorgeous sweetie,” one fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Okay but you’re absolutely gorgeous,” another follower raved.

“An actual goddess,” a third user wrote.

Unfortunately for fans, it’s not every day that she shares photos with her fans on social media so when she does, they go absolutely crazy. Last month, The Inquisitr reported that the beauty wowed fans with a short video clip. In the post, Audreyana moves her body to a background track, showing off her fit figure to fans. The model’s fit physique is on display in the sexy post as she rocks a pair of thong bikini bottoms that features floss-thin sides and a sexy back. When she turns for the camera, the beauty’s toned booty is fully on display. She pairs the sexy bottoms with a see-through white top that she ties in the middle, exposing her taut tummy to onlookers.

Slay all day, girl.