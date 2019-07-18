Andy Cohen Shades New PuppyGate Rumor, Calling It ‘Possibly The Dumbest Theory’

The Bravo boss denies rumors of a producer involved in the infamous Puppygate scandal.

Today, the television personality slammed a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rumor that has been circulating around Reddit and Twitter. Fans believe, as a favor to Kyle Richards, an RHOBH producer leaked the story about Dorit Kemsley and her former furry friend, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, to Radar Online.

During the last season of RHOBH, Dorit adopted the pup from the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, noted People. The swimsuit designer claimed the dog “was not the right fit” for her family, saying Lucy bit her husband PK as well as her children Jagger, 4, and Phoenix, 3. Dorit assured Lucy was given to a loving home.

Dorit later insisted she was unaware that the new family took Lucy to a shelter, but Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t having it. During a lunch with Dorit and PK, Lisa made it clear she was upset by the situation.

What commenced was a season-long scandal.

A Vanderpump Dog employee, John Sessa, brought up the ordeal in front of Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards. Lisa Rinna believed LVP told her employee to talk about the incident to punish Dorit. Kyle, who had been a longtime bestie of Vanderpump, sided with Rinna.

“I think she’d wanted to punish [Dorit] a little while trying to look innocent because she wanted to protect her relationship with her at the same time,” Kyle said in a confessional.

Castmates Teddi and Erika Jayne were also convinced the restaurateur was lying. Vanderpump spent the entirety of the season denying claims she set Dorit up.

PuppyGate, along with the trauma of losing her brother to suicide, caused LVP to leave the hit Bravo show.

The theory claims Season 9 “wasn’t supposed to be about PuppyGate at all, but Teddi [Mellencamp] couldn’t stand Dorit and wouldn’t let it go. The women had made a pact not to bring up each other’s lawsuits, so they jumped on the PuppyGate story… When production realized Lisa was [going to] quit, Andy found out about it because the producers knew she didn’t sell the story… He knew this at the reunion.”

As stated in TooFab, Andy posted a screenshot of the theory on Twitter.

“Possibly the dumbest theory… ironically involving one of LVP’s biggest champions,” he wrote in the caption.

To see more of the drama, be sure to watch part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion airing July 23 on Bravo.