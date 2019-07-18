Rhian Sugden Sizzles In A Magenta Swimsuit As She Clicks A Mirror Selfie

British model Rhian Sugden recently took to her Twitter page and stunned her fans with a new sultry picture.

Like always, the newest share became an instant hit within less than a day of going live. In the snap, the 32-year-old model could be seen wearing a revealing, high-cut magenta swimsuit that not only accentuated her enviable figure but also provided a glimpse of her cleavage to titillate her fans.

The stunner accessorized with a delicate gold pendant and wore a full face of makeup that made her look nothing short of stunning. She tied her hair into a bun and looked at the front camera of her phone to click a mirror selfie.

In the caption, Rhian informed her fans that she will be shooting for the 2020 calendar in the coming week, adding that her upcoming shoot will be her 10th calendar.

The picture amassed 48 retweets, 50 replies and more than 11,00 likes, which shows that fans totally fell in love with Rhian’s new look.

Commenting on the picture, one fan said that Rhian’s 2019 calendar must be “one hell of a calendar,” while another one said that Rhian’s figure is insane, adding that she is slaying the look per usual. A third fan wrote the following message for the hot model.

“Such an amazing achievement and your calendars just keep getting more and more beautiful each and every year!”

Shooting my 2020 calendar next week ????. I think that’s my 10th calendar now. ???? Mental. Doesn’t time fly when you’re having fun! ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ej0EEWTaGQ — Rhian Sugden (@Rhianmarie) July 17, 2019

Prior to posting the picture, Rhian posted yet another picture, which she edited using Adobe Photoshop, to make her waist slimmer. The model did so to give her figure a “slim-thick” look.

She, however, wasn’t satisfied with the result and wrote that she would never make a “good Kardashian.” In the snap, Rhian wore a light-blue lingerie set and wore her tresses into soft, romantic curls.

Thought I would photoshop myself to ‘slim-thick’ as it’s apparently the new “must have body shape” for the summer. Looks ridiculous. I don’t think I’d make a good Kardashian. ???? pic.twitter.com/7MFWrDYVmW — Rhian Sugden (@Rhianmarie) July 8, 2019

The picture amassed more than 70 retweets and 1,700 likes, whereas fans left 105 replies to show appreciation to the model for her hot figure.

“You still rock that bod, girl!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“I don’t find this attractive,” another fan said referring to the edited picture. “It looks silly, lol. Why would women want to look like this is beyond me.”

According to an article by The Daily Mail, in an interview with The Sun, the former Celebrity Big Brother star said that the secret to her youthful appearance is sleeping for long hours. Per the article, the model said the following.