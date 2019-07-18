Jeffrey Epstein’s Former Employee Steve Scully Reportedly Found Troves Of Topless Photos On Epstein’s Island

Financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, called “Pedophile Island” by locals of St. Thomas, remains a source of mystery. But as The Inquisitr previously reported, former employees have begun revealing details about the compound, which is formally known as Little St. James Island.

Epstein’s former IT contractor, Steve Scully, who began working for Epstein in 1999 and did so for six years, said he ended his business relationship with the disgraced billionaire after spotting groups of unsupervised young women on the private island. ABC News reports that Scully also discovered that Epstein had a massive collection of photos of topless women scattered throughout the island.

“There were photos of topless women everywhere. On his desk, in his office, in his bedroom,” he said.

Scully, a 69-year-old father of three girls, was reportedly disturbed by the photos.

Scully claims that he installed a communications network on Epstein’s island that enabled internet or phone access almost everywhere across the property. He claims to have visited the 72-acre property more than 100 times and called Epstein “the most intense person” he ever met.

According to Scully, his first encounter with a group of young girls that were guests on the island was unsettling. He suggests they “couldn’t have been more than 15 or 16 years old.”

“The truth is, I was there for 6 years,” he said. “I really started seeing things weren’t normal in the first year. And I started… I wear shame and guilt. Because you know what? When you allow money to dictate your moral consciousness, you’ve lost all idea of moral consciousness. It’s not about the money. It can’t be.”

Former IT contractor for Jeffrey Epstein says he quit over concerns about revealing pictures and topless young women. https://t.co/VlHnoPgm7Y — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2019

Loading...

Per The Inquisitr, Epstein was denied bail Thursday by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman and must remain in jail for now. Berman claims that Epstein is a flight risk and remains a danger to the community.

Epstein’s legal team fought for house arrest as well as conditions that they hoped would allow for his release. But given the circumstances of the case, Berman believes that no conditions would have guaranteed that Epstein would not flee the country. At least until his trial, the financier will remain in a federal detention center in Manhattan, New York.

Berman’s decision comes just one day after an old video of Epstein and President Donald Trump emerged. Trump previously said that Epstein was a great guy, although he has since walked back his comments and claims that he hasn’t spoken to the registered sex offender in 15 years.