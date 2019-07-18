Larsa Pippen Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown In Patterned Blue Bra & Matching Booty Shorts

Larsa Pippen has really been feeling herself on social media lately.

As fans know, the brunette bombshell is best friends with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. They’re so close that they’re even starting to dress alike. While Larsa is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in bikinis and a number of other sexy ensembles, she also shares fashion-forward posts that show a little bit of skin in the process. In the most recent photo that was shared with her 1.8 million followers, Larsa dazzled in a two-piece set.

Larsa credits clothing company Pretty Little Thing for the sexy ensemble in the caption of the post. The stunner poses outside of what appears to be her home, standing next to a huge stone lion statue. Larsa wears her long, dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail while accessorizing the look with a pair of big sunglasses. She also appears to be wearing subtle makeup in the shot, with just a little bit of lip gloss and blush.

But it’s Larsa’s amazing figure that really has her fans’ jaws dropping. In the sexy shot, Larsa’s body is on full display in a tiny blue bra with a pattern all over it. She pairs the bra with matching booty shorts that show off her toned abs and legs.

Within just moments of the image going live, it’s earned Larsa a ton of attention from her loyal fans, having garnered over 6,300 likes in addition to 60-plus comments. Some of Larsa’s fans commented on her sultry ensemble while countless others gushed over her flawless figure.

“Hot girl Summer,” one follower gushed with a few flame emoji.

“So that’s how perfections looks,” another Instagram user raved.

“Looking so beautiful,” one more raved with a few heart emoji.

Loading...

As mentioned before, Larsa is extremely close with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. The girls always share photos of each other on social media. As The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Larsa posted two stunning shots of herself and Kourtney. The first snapshot in the pair shows Larsa locking fingers with Kourtney in what seems to be a fun-filled outing. Larsa wears her long, dark locks down and straight as well as a face full of beautiful makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and lip gloss.

In the snapshot, Kardashian looks just as beautiful as her friend as she also wears her long, dark locks down and straight. The eldest Kardashian sister is rocking similar makeup to Larsa’s, and her body is also on full display in a tiny black, leather crop top and black pants.

That particular post earned Larsa upwards of 1,300 comments.