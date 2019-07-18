Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian Close Thanks To Kylie Jenner

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner have been spending a lot of time together. Luckily, Sofia’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, is actually happy about the dynamic they share, Us Weekly says.

After his long relationship with Kylie’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott got heavily involved with his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Scott has really always been a part of the family, and he and Kylie are pretty close. According to Us Weekly, he’s happy that Kylie and his girlfriend have become such good friends.

A source close to the family confirmed Scott’s feelings on the situation.

“Scott is really happy that Sofia and Kylie have become so close again because it means that Sofia has been further accepted in the family.”

Scott is pretty tightly knit into the family since he has three children with the oldest Kardashian sister. Mason is 9, Penelope is 7, and Reign is 4 years-old. Scott can often be seen on episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians hanging out with the entire family.

Not only has Kylie’s involvement made Sofia more a part of the family, but it’s actually brought Scott and Kourtney closer, too. Despite their weird family dynamic and the interesting age difference between Scott and his girlfriend, Scott is still very supportive of Kourtney with her business, Poosh.

Apparently, that support goes both ways because Kourtney actually supports Sofia and Scott getting engaged, should the time come, a source told Us Weekly. That would make Sofia a part of the Kardashian and Jenner clan. Kylie Jenner would probably be pretty happy about the new addition to the family.

It turns out, engagement really is on the radar for Scott and Sofia. Us Weekly says that the two are “life partners” and are in it for the long haul.

Kylie and Sofia certainly haven’t been keeping their friendship a secret. They just went on a trip together for the summer launch of KylieSkin. They have also been dancing around and taking photos in their bikinis. It looks like the two are having a really great time along with their other friends who got to enjoy the trip.

Sofia is currently all over Instagram posing with the makeup and skin guru. It looks like they are enjoying branded clothing, drinks, and face wash during their KylieSkin girls’ trip. In a recent Instagram post, Kylie even showed off what appears to be a piña colada in a KylieSkin cup with a pink-and-white striped straw. She definitely went all-out for this trip.