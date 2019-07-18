Alessandra Ambrosio Bites A Cherry While Giving Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage

Alessandra Ambrosio has been giving her fans on Instagram plenty to get excited about.

On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model uploaded a photo in which she was about to take a bite out of a cherry. She appeared to be lounging in the sun. Her makeup was natural, though most of her face was covered by a pair of sunglasses. The beauty was wearing a purple swimsuit with a plunging neckline that gave her fans a full shot of her ample cleavage. She accessorized the look with several necklaces and a dainty pair of earrings — not that very many people noticed. Fans were more taken with the enticing scene Ambrosio created with the snap.

The geotag for the photo indicated that the model was in Greece. Several of the beauty’s photos have been stamped with the tag, suggesting she is spending some extended time in the country. It appears to be doing her some good because she looked fabulous.

The cover model did not caption the photo, but did add a few cherry emoji to the delight of her followers. Unsurprisingly, many of the model’s fans commented on how hot the photo was.

“Nearly dropped the phone!” one fan wrote.

“You are winning the internet today,” another fan said.

“A gift to this world you are,” said one follower.

“How to eat one cherry,” another fan joked.

The Brazilian bombshell walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret for 17 shows, so she knows a thing or two about being fit and staying fit. She definitely puts in the work to keep her body in shape.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, she said started doing the Tracy Anderson Method in 2016 and loved it because it did not feel like a workout but instead a fun dance class. She also said she spends a lot of time outdoors doing activities with her children, Anja and Noah. The 38-year-old model also does yoga.

As far as her diet goes, Ambrosio said she pays attention to what she eats.

“I don’t really have cheat days as I don’t take away all of my cheat foods but rather find healthier alternatives or eat smaller portions,” she said.

Whatever Ambrosio is doing to defy age is working. No one could ever tell by looking at any of her photos that she is approaching 40 years of age.

Fans wanting to keep up-to-date with Ambrosio can follow her Instagram account.