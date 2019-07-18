Diane Kruger Wows In Daisy Dukes, Flashes Washboard Abs Eight Months Post-Baby

Diane Kruger is turning heads. The German-American actress has been spotted in New York City, as The Daily Mail reports today. This 43-year-old may have welcomed her first baby eight months ago, but the cameras hadn’t papped many signs of a new mother scenario.

Diane was nothing short of wowing as she made her way through Manhattan’s streets. The Troy star was showcasing her slim and sculpted legs in a sexy pair of Daisy Dukes – most impressive given Diane’s post-baby situation were her washboard abs, though. The actress had opted for an unusual, but super-stylish crop top with ruched details and curved edges. The striped black-and-white top came sleeveless and tight – while the star’s strong arms and killer abdominals were taking center stage up top, her womanly curves were nonetheless manifesting.

Diane paired her ensemble with striped slides matching her top and a cute, flat-capped hat in blacks. White-rimmed shades and a gray belt with metal studs added trendy flourishes. The actress looked relaxed as she enjoyed some time off – Diane had likely had an early start from her morning appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

Diane welcomed her daughter in November of last year with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. This couple has made an unusual parenting decision – as The Daily Mail reports, neither Diane nor Norman has released the name of their child.

The star has, however, revealed a little about her daughter’s personality. Speaking to People, Diane suggested her little girl to be a bit of a tomboy.

“She’s not really girlie, she’s kind of a dude,” Diane said.

Becoming a first-time mother over the age of 40 is becoming more common. The pressure to have children in one’s twenties or thirties might still be present, but women are now breaking down barriers – especially in the celebrity world. Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria welcomed her first child last year – the actress is 44. Also welcoming children later in life have been actress Naomi Watts and Hollywood superstar Halle Berry.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter about her mindset, Diane revealed her inner thoughts.

“I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time. I was too selfish. But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along,” she said.

This mother may be keeping her parenting on the down-low, but she hasn't hidden her sensational post-baby physique.