‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie’s Ex Robby Hayes Is Back On The Market After Split From Juliette Porter

Scheana Marie enjoyed a short-lived romance with Robby Hayes last year.

Scheana Marie’s former flame, Robby Hayes, is back on the market after a split from girlfriend, Juliette Porter.

According to an E! News report earlier this week, the former Bachelorette contestant and Bachelor in Paradise cast member parted ways with the Siesta Key star in late June, just one month after seemingly going public with their romance in May with a kissing photo on Instagram.

“They lived different lifestyles and are both always traveling and in different places,” a source told the outlet. “Geographically, the relationship didn’t make sense. They decided to split because it just wasn’t fun anymore.”

While Robby and Juliette’s breakup was reportedly recent, it won’t be featured on Siesta Key until the show’s upcoming third season, which may explain why neither party has publicly addressed the split. That said, Robby did share a post on his Instagram Story on Wednesday in which he seemingly hinted at the way he was feeling post-breakup.

“You want to come into my life, the door is open. You want to leave my life, the door is open. Just one request – don’t stand at the door, you’re blocking traffic,” his message read.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Robby was featured on the show’s seventh season after seemingly striking up a romance with Scheana after her breakup with former boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, who appeared alongside her during Season 6. Then, after enjoying a few kisses and dates, Scheana revealed Robby had “ghosted” her, which he denied.

“We’re both stubborn — it’s just in our genes — and one wasn’t texting the other,” he told Us Weekly.

Loading...

While Scheana was disappointed by the way in which her fling with Robby came to an end, she later enjoyed some fun moments on-camera with her fellow SUR Restaurant employee, Adam Spott, who was featured throughout the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

As fans will recall, Scheana and Adam enjoyed a friends-with-benefits relationship for several months before Adam learned that Scheana was seeing other guys. Although they agreed that they could do so due to Adam’s refusal to commit, he couldn’t handle it when he heard about her rendezvous with another man, and the couple endured a messy split during Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s engagement party last year.

No word yet on a potential Season 8 love interest for Scheana.

Scheana and her costars are expected to return to Bravo TV for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 later this year.