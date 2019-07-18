Nicolas Cage Is Reportedly A Part Of The Yang Gang

Jezebel reports that Nicolas Cage donated $1,000 to Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who is running on a platform of $1,000 a month in universal basic income (UBI) for all Americans. The revelation is somewhat fitting, as Yang has built a strong following — the “Yang Gang” — via podcasts, social media, and memes, and Cage himself has received lots of attention online and been the subject of many memes for his over-the-top performances.

During an interview for the gory action-horror Mandy, Cage revealed that the “Cage rage” internet memes that poke fun of his acting style were even starting to get under his skin, per The Guardian.

“I’m sure it’s frustrating for [director] Panos [Cosmatos], who has made what I consider a very lyrical, internal, and poetic work of art, to have this ‘Cage rage’ thing slammed all over his movie … the internet has kind of done the movie a disservice.”

According to Cage, his over-the-top, theatrical acting style is actually very methodically planned.

Per The Washington Examiner, Cage isn’t Yang’s only famous donor. He has also received donations from Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Noah Centineo, Sam Altman, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Yang’s push for UBI is a response to what he believes is a great shift in society due to the automation of jobs in the sectors of manufacturing, retail, call center work, and others. He plans to tax big technology companies such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook to pay for his UBI, making it somewhat interesting that Dorsey would throw in his support for Yang, seeing as how it would probably mean more taxes for this company.

“Here is something you never hear when a company pays a dividend: ‘What are the shareholders going to do with the money?’ ‘How do we know they’ll do something good with it?’ We are the owners and shareholders of this society. A #FreedomDividend would improve our lives each day,” Yang tweeted Thursday.

Per The Inquisitr, former Vice President and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden reportedly spoke to Yang off-air at the debates last month and expressed his fear of worker displacement due to automation and suggested that it could gut the middle class. Yang claims that Biden’s comment was a positive thing and suggested that it’s a sign his message is getting through to people of all levels of society.

Biden was previously skeptical of UBI and said back in September 2017 that he believes it sells American workers short.