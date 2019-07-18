Irina Shayk Rocks Strappy Black Bra On Cover Of ‘Vogue Spain’

Irina Shayk is on the cover of the latest edition of Vogue Spain, and she shared a sneak peek at the shot to her Instagram this week, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

The model debuted her latest cover page on Thursday, July 18, and the snap was certainly hard to ignore. The model was captured lounging in the seat of a luxurious car with her head propped up on her hands and her long, toned legs stretched out in front of her. Irina’s bondage-style ensemble was what really captivated the attention of her 12.4 million followers and brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

Irina sent pulses racing in a sexy, strappy black bra that left very little to the imagination. The piece hardly provided any coverage to her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled over the top of its cups. A slew of thick black straps fell over her decolletage to draw even more attention to the ample amount of cleavage that was exposed in the minuscule piece. Two of the straps crisscrossed right in the middle of her chest, and another two that were accented with gold buckles wrapped tight around her trim waist to accentuate her slender figure and flat midsection.

As for the lower half of her look, the 33-year-old rocked a pair of itty-bitty black panties that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The high-cut number did nothing to cover her famous curves, which sat high on her hips to highlight her abs even more. Underneath, the Russian bombshell wore a pair of sheer black tights that were accented with polka dots and added a pair of black heels to complete the look.

Of course, Irina’s glam for the cover page was on point as well. The supermodel wore her signature brunette tresses back in a sleek bun to keep them out of her face. She also sported a glamorous makeup look that consisted of a copper eyeshadow, shimmering highlighter, and bold, cherry red lips that made her striking features pop as she stared down the camera with a sensual look.

Fans of the stunner went wild for her latest work and showered her with love for it. At the time of this writing, the steamy Instagram upload has racked up well over 300,000 likes after just six hours of going live to the social media platform along with thousands of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are amazing,” one person wrote.

Another called her a “queen.”

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” commented a third.

While Irina’s Vogue Spain cover shoot is nothing short of stunning, it’s not the only reason the babe has been in the news as of late. Just six weeks ago, the model split with boyfriend Bradley Cooper after nearly four years of dating. According to People Magazine, things started to get rocky between the pair when Cooper was working on his hit film A Star Is Born.

“Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born,” a source told the publication. “They tried to save the relationship but it had changed.”