Jon Stewart Attacks Rand Paul’s Blocking Of 9/11 Victim Funding As ‘Fiscal Responsibility Virtue Signaling’

Last month, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart gave an emotional speech to Congress in which he advocated for 9/11 victims and first responders to continue receiving compensation via the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. Per The Inquisitr, he attacked the Washington D.C. lawmakers that didn’t show up for the hearing and spoke about the people who were suffering since the 2001 terrorist attack.

Now, Stewart is attacking Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who ⁠— along with Senator Mike Lee ⁠— blocked a Senate bill to extended the compensation fund. Per The Daily Beast, Paul made the argument that the bill should be balanced with other spending cuts. But Stewart called Paul’s objection “absolutely outrageous” and claims that he’s not a fan of Paul’s “fiscal responsibility virtue signaling.”

The 56-year old comedian highlighted Paul’s support for President Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax cut, which he suggests “added hundreds of billions of dollars to our deficit.” He said that Paul is attempting to “balance the budget on the backs of the 9/11 first responder community.”

Stewart made the push for standing up for the people that have risked their lives for the American people, adding that at this moment, many are likely in no shape to do so themselves due to injuries and illnesses. He said that Paul’s decision to block the compensation fund is “outrageous.”

“He is a guy who put us in hundreds of billions of dollars in debt. And now he’s going to tell us that a billion dollars a year over 10 years is just too much for us to handle?”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Luis Alvarez, one of the first responders to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and one of the people who joined Stewart during his speech to Congress last month, died from a battle with colon cancer at age 53 late last month. Before he made his appearance before Congress, he had underwent 69 rounds of chemotherapy but nothing worked. The New York City Police Department detective entered hospice care not long afterward.

Although Alvarez is reportedly not used to being the center of attention, Today reports that he used the spotlight to raise awareness of the people that responded to the 9/11 attacks and the struggles they continue to face due to their courage.

“I’m a humble, under-the-radar kind of guy, and to have all this attention is a little strange,” he said, adding that he will do anything he can to help people who lack coverage “get the coverage that they need and the help they need.”