Eva Mendes Flaunts Her ‘Absolute Favorite Dress Of All Time’ In Latest Instagram Share

Eva Mendes is looking absolutely amazing in her latest Instagram post.

The actress has always been a little fashionista, sharing photos and videos of her fashion-forward outfits with her legion of fans on a regular basis. Normally, the brunette bombshell shies away from sharing photos with her children and boyfriend Ryan Gosling, opting to share work and behind the scenes photos instead. In the most recent photo that was shared for her army of fans, Mendes promotes the Cassie dress from her collection with NY and company.

In the first video in the set of two, Mendes is seated on an orange-colored chair as she strikes a pose. The 45-year-old wears her long, dark tresses down and slightly waved as well as a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss. Mendes is sporting the multi-colored dress that features an orange, grey, and blue pattern. The stunning ensemble also features a low-plunging neckline. Eva’s toned legs are fully on display in the shot.

If fans click the play button on the video, it alternates between color and black and white. And the second image in the series is just as gorgeous as the first, offering fans an up close and personal view of Eva’s legs. In the shot, she rocks a pair of snakeskin heels and her manicured nails are also visible.

In just moments of the image going live, it’s earned Mendes rave reviews with over 26,000 likes in addition to 270-plus comments.

Many of Eva’s 1.5 million followers took to the post to let the star know that she looks fabulous while countless others said that they want to purchase the same dress.

“I just viewed your clothing line for the first time and I love it! Accentuates the feminine curves and great price point. I live in Canada so searching available in stores? Or only online? Well done Eva!” one follower commented.

“Love it! And the shoes too,” another raved with a pink heart emoji.

“One of the most complete actresses I’ve ever seen perform, talent is not lacking. Owner of a rare beauty, this lotus flower is a full, empowered and infinitely beautiful woman,” another Instagram user raved.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that Eva announced that she and Ryan expanded their family by one more. Instead of adding another child to their brood of two daughters, the couple opted to adopt a dog instead. Eva shared a photo of herself and their rescue dog, Lucho, who stood with her for a heartwarming photo. The mother of two also shared with fans information on where they got the pooch in case anyone else is in the market to adopt a dog.

How sweet!