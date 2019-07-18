Ariel Winter Shares Sexy Frilly Bikini Snap: ‘Just Found This Old Photo’

Ariel Winter might still be making headlines on account of her recent weight loss, but this is one star who isn’t afraid to post a throwback to her slightly heavier days. The Modern Family star has taken to her Instagram stories with an old picture of herself – beady-eyed fans will recognize the image as dating back to 2017.

Ariel’s picture showed her chilling on a sun lounger. The colorful snap sent the 21-year-old’s body out in a cute, frilly, and sexy bikini in bold oranges and whites. While this sensation was far from overweight in her throwback snap, she did appear a touch curvier than she does now. Ariel was lying on the pink, yellow, and white deckchair and looking right into the camera as she flaunted her curves in the summery swimwear. The cupped upper was flashing the beauty’s cleavage, but this was no raunchy snap. The feminine two-piece also featured attractive quilt details around the waist – given the girly setting, oversized earrings, and red-painted nails, the choice of swimwear seemed apt for the light-hearted photo shoot.

Ariel’s Instagram stories offered a little context for fans less familiar with the photo.

“Just found this old photo and am proud of the sass I am serving,” she wrote.

Ariel’s photo formed a part of her Refinery29 interview – the magazine interviewed the actress on body confidence just over two years ago.

As viewers of Refinery29‘s feature will see, the photo of Ariel came complete with some food – the sushi dish lying next to the star wasn’t visible in her Instagram update. Likewise manifesting in the feature were Ariel’s views on her shape, shopping for swimwear, and her attitudes towards body positivity.

“I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear. I always felt like crap about myself. It’s gotten a little better, but it’s still definitely hard.”

“But I’ve learned to not care about that as much. I’m comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all,” Ariel added.

Fans have been discussing Ariel’s recent weight loss. The star has appeared markedly slimmed-down this year. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Ariel has confirmed that the weight loss was a result of anti-depressant medication. That said, the television sensation has also made headlines for her toned-up look with personal trainer MackFit putting her through her paces.

Ariel’s recent Instagram updates have definitely been showing her new and whittled-down look. Fans wishing to see more of Ariel should follow her Instagram.