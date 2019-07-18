Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Spills Out Of Sexy White Bikini In Steamy New Photos

Romee Strijd can’t wait to be back on the beach, and is passing the time before she gets there by slipping into all of her swimwear she’s bringing on the trip. Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret Angel snapped a few selfies during her bikini try-on session, and shared a few to Instagram that brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

The eye-popping duo of snaps was shared on Wednesday, July 17, and were far from ignored by her 5.6 million followers. She used her phone — which was covered with a quirky avocado phone case — to capture the sizzling photos through the reflection of a large mirror, and the results are certainly not to be missed.

Romee sent pulses racing in a sexy white bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. She spilled out of the minuscule bandeau top of the set that had only one shoulder strap, and hardly contained her voluptuous assets. A large ring connected the cups together right in the middle of her chest, drawing even more eyes straight to the insane amount of cleavage that the itty-bitty number put on display.

The matching bottoms of the half were equally as risque, if not more. Its dangerously high-cut design did nothing to cover up her long, toned legs, nor her famous curves that were left exposed in their entirety. Its unique waistband featured the same ring accent on just one side of her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs that easily captivated the attention of her millions of followers.

A pair of dainty hoop earrings added some bling to the Dutch bombshell’s barely-there ensemble, as did a large statement ring. Romee wore her signature blonde tresses back in a sleek ponytail, which kept her tresses from covering up her face that was done up with a gorgeous makeup look consisted of a glossy lip, light brown eye shadow, and dusting of blush that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the bikini babe went absolutely wild for her sexy beach day selfies. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 215,000 likes within the first day of going live to Instagram, and nearly 1,000 comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look so good it’s incredible,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “body goals.”

Loading...

“You’re so perfect,” commented a third.

This is not the only time that Romee has expressed her excitement to be back on the beach. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared another steamy bikini snap over the weekend that saw her rocking a barely-there silver two-piece as she stood in the sand — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.