Steph Curry Stands By His Woman, Defends Wife Ayesha After Internet Mocks Her Dancing

Steph Curry is standing by his woman.

After several people on social media mocked his wife, Ayesha, for her dancing at the opening of her restaurant, the former NBA MVP took to the internet to stand up for the mother of his three kids against the trolls of the internet. The video showed Ayesha Curry doing the dance made popular by 2 Milly at the opening of a Del Mar location of her restaurant chain, International Smoke.

As Newsweek noted, Steph took on her haters to point out that his wife can dance if she wants to given her success.

“Slow news day today, I see, huh,” Steph Curry said. “Just make sure y’all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening.”

“And we’re going to keep Milly Rocking until that happens,” he added.

The video panned over to Ayesha Curry, who looked to be a bit embarrassed as she joked to her husband, “I hate you.”

Ayesha and Steph have a famously close relationship, with the very camera-friendly Ayesha frequently getting television time as the Golden State Warriors have advanced to five straight NBA Finals. She has become a star in her own right, branching out from a popular lifestyle blog to get her own Food Network.

The social-media friendly Ayesha had given fans a glimpse of the opening of her latest restaurant, sharing a picture on Instagram showing off her well-toned legs in a micro miniskirt. The post got some viral attention and earned some praise from OK! Magazine.

Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry's International Smoke ready to spice up San Diego https://t.co/I5B27TKrgZ [Shareable] pic.twitter.com/WzyLQin5Yq — San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) July 11, 2019

“Ayesha posed in metallic heals, a micro miniskirt, and a pink jacket with her hair in a half-up, half-down ‘do,” the report noted. “The jacket had huge bright red lips printed on the back with a lit cigarette hanging from the lower lip.”

Steph Curry responds to the (very odd) social media critiques of Ayesha Curry dancing at her restaurant opening: pic.twitter.com/n59pW3UTBg — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) July 17, 2019

As KUSI reported, the restaurant chain is a joint creation between Ayesha and celebrity chef Michael Mina. The chain started as a single pop-up restaurant in San Francisco, but its popularity has since led to other locations in California. International Smoke specializes in American and international barbecue and also has a large hand-picked selection of beers on tap and craft cocktail menu.

While Ayesha Curry has come under fire from some internet trolls for her dancing skills, her restaurant has attracted some great reviews and some very famous guests along the way. As OK! Magazine noted, Ayesha and Steph were joined last year by Barack Obama.