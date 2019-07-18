Dolly Parton Seemingly Indicates She’s Willing To Do An ‘Old Town Road’ Remix With Lil Nas X

Or maybe not; it all depends on how you interpret her response.

Dolly Parton may be up to doing a remix of “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X, depending on how you interpret what she said to him on Twitter. Lil Nas X himself certainly thinks she’s up for it, based on his own response to her response.

“Old Town Road,” for those not familiar, is either a rap song with a country “feel,” or a country song with a rap “feel,” depending on how you look at it. The song became a hit, so performer Lil Nas X (real name: Montero Lamar Hill) decided to do a remix, this time even more country, with ’90s country star (and father of Miley Cyrus) Billy Ray Cyrus, after which it exploded.

Lil Nas X, recognizing a good thing when he saw it, has since released two remixes of the song: one with dancehall performer Diplo, and then another one with rapper Young Thug and Wal-Mart yodeling boy Mason Ramsey, as The Fader reports.

Now, it seems that Lil Nas X has his sights on making the song even more old-school country than it was with the Billy Ray Cyrus remix: he wants country legend Dolly Parton to do a remix. And, as Yahoo Entertainment reports, Dolly appears to be into it.

On Monday, Lil Nas X tweeted, “Y’all think I can get Dolly Parton and [rapper] Megan Thee Stallion on an old town road remix?” Here’s how Dolly responded:

If the symbolism is lost on you, Lil Nas X and Yahoo Entertainment writer Claudia Harmata both take the pink stallion in blonde hair to be a visual representation of Dolly herself, joining the two naturally-colored horses who appear on the song’s imagery.

Loading...

In other words, this is Dolly’s way of saying “Yes” in the most Dolly Parton way possible.

At this point it bears noting that the tweet up above doesn’t contain the word “Yes.” It contains a picture of a horse. It could very well be Dolly’s way of having a bit of fun at the rapper’s expense. Or it could be her way of saying that she’s on-board. Unless and until Dolly confirms, in words, that she’s in, there’s no knowing for certain.

Country-rap collaborations are extremely rare in the music industry, considering that the two genres are miles apart. But they have happened, with mixed success. By way of example, in 2013, as Vibe reports, country act Florida-Georgia Line teamed up with Nelly in 2013 for “Cruise,” which hit Number One on the Billboard Country Chart and Number Four on the Top 100 Chart.