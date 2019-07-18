Shanina Shaik Goes Braless Under Plunging Yellow Jacket In Eye-Catching New Snap

Shanina Shaik has never been afraid of showing some skin, and did just that in a steamy new Instagram post that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

The snap was shared on Wednesday, July 17, and captured the babe with a drink in her hand and a huge grin across her face as she enjoyed a night out on the town. While there was no geotag included in the post, fans could assume that the moment was captured in Mexico, where the model has been for the last few days doing work with the popular clothing brand Revolve. In the caption of her post, the Victoria’s Secret model touted the new Google Pixel 3 phone, noting what a great job it did capturing the colorful details of the outdoor restaurant she was at despite the darkness of the night sky.

While the quality of the photo certainly did not disappoint, it was Shanina herself that captivated her 1.8 million followers, especially due to the scandalous outfit she sported in the snap. The 28-year-old sent pulses racing in a bold yellow jacket with a plunging neckline that exposed her bare decolletage and an insane amount of braless cleavage that was certainly hard to ignore. The silky number was closed by a slinky waistband that was loosely tied around her trim waist, accentuating her flat midsection and keeping her assets contained, albeit hardly. Though her lower half was mostly out of the shot, fans could get a glimpse of the black bottoms the model sported that were sure to look equally as amazing on her as her bright jacket.

Of course, no look is complete without a little bit of bling, and Shanina’s ensemble last night had the perfect amount. The Australian stunner added a set of shimmering rings on her fingers, as well as a pair of dangling gold earrings that glistened underneath the glow of the lights around her. She wore her dark tresses back in a sleek bun, which kept her locks from covering up her face and beautiful makeup look that consisted of a glossy lip, thick coat of mascara, and dusting of blush that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the brunette bombshell showered her with love for the eye-popping new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has accrued over 26,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

A third expressed that he was happy that the Google Pixel 3 was able to capture the amazing photo, “because you look lovely.”

