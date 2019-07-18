Miley Cyrus Flaunts Stunning Figure In Crop Top & Skimpy Shorts

Miley Ray Cyrus sent temperatures rising on Twitter Thursday when she shared a video in which she showed off her fabulous figure.

In the clip, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer wore a white crop top and a pair of skimpy black shorts while she captured herself in a mirror. She walked up to the mirror, swayed her hips from side to side and rubbed her belly.

Needless to say, the Miley’s fans loved the clip, with many commenting on the singer’s enviable body.

“A body to die for!!!,” one fan wrote.

“The abs thoughhhh,” said another.

“DESTROY US ALL QUEEN,” one fan said.

“perfect body…” another fan commented.

“Girl work it!!! You look great!!” wrote one fan.

“Damn miley, chill. My eyes can only take so much,” another fan said.

Miley has been busy lately promoting her “She Is Coming” EP. The star has generated quite a bit of controversy with several photos and videos that push the limits with some fans. When promoting the single, “Mother’s Daughter,” the star shared photos in which she wore a red latex bodysuit that featured a silver studded set of teeth in the crotch.

Thursday’s video clip seemed tame compared to more recent ones the star has shared but it was still full of sex appeal.

Miley is certainly no stranger to controversy. From her kissing Madonna to twerking with Robin Thicke, the star seems to know no boundaries when it comes to her self-expression. She recently went viral when she admitted in an interview with Elle magazine that her marriage to Liam Hemsworth was far from conventional, and she still felt attracted to women.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” she said, adding that her relationship was “unique.”

“I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” she explained.

In the interview, Miley also expressed that she was putting herself first, adding that she disliked the idea that when people do put themselves first they are immediately branded as selfish. The singer explained the when women don’t automatically want to have children, people feel sorry for them or consider them cold-hearted. She said that women should be able to love themselves and put themselves first without backlash.

