David And Victoria Beckham Are Not Trying To Buy A Castle, Despite Tabloid Report

David and Victoria Beckham are known for being a rich and successful couple, so it’s safe to say that they surround themselves with some of the trappings of a luxury lifestyle. But one tabloid has taken claims about their wealth a step further by alleging that the Beckhams are in the market to buy a castle. They purportedly plan to turn one of these historical buildings into a home, according to the article, because they got married in a castle in Ireland 20 years ago.

“They’re looking for something historic, most likely in Spain, and money is no object,” the alleged source said.

But celebrity news fact-checker Gossip Cop reports that the story from OK! Magazine is untrue. They state that they’ve spoken to Victoria’s rep who said that the story is another example of “tabloid nonsense” about the couple.

David and Victoria wed each other at Luttrellstown Castle — located on the outskirts of Dublin — in 1999. The castle has been host to some famous names before them, like Queen Victoria.

The Beckhams’ wedding ceremony was very opulent, which may have inspired the article from OK! Magazine.

As The Sun reports, the couple reportedly shelled out £500,000, or $624,531.60, and sat on golden thrones while they were at the altar.

Brides.com notes that Victoria wore an elegant corseted bridal gown designed by famed wedding dress designer Vera Wang. The extravagant gown had a 20-foot train, and she accessorized the look with an 18K gold tiara, which makes sense when you remember that they were — and still are — considered pop culture royalty.

The castle was decorated with petals and birch trees, and when the couple finished saying their vows, a dove raised a banner that said, “V. B. D” which stands for Victoria, Brooklyn, and David. Brooklyn, their oldest son, was the ring bearer during their wedding.

Although the Beckhams aren’t looking to relocate to a castle, they do have an impressive real estate portfolio.

According to a March 2019 article published by The Evening Standard, the couple owns a £31.5 million — roughly $40 million — townhouse in London. They also own an estate in the Cotswolds, which is reportedly worth £6 million, or $7.5 million.

With their kind of wealth, it can be easy to believe any article about their extravagant spending, so much so that you might fall for a story about them being ready to own their own castle. But, based on Gossip Cop’s investigations, it looks like that story isn’t true.