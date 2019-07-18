Swedish Bombshell Kelly Gale Spills Out Of Skimpy Black Bikini On The Beach In New Photo

Kelly Gale is soaking up as much sun as possible during her stay by the beach, and has been finding some time to take a few Instagram snaps along the way.

In her latest upload to the social media platform shared on Thursday, July 18, the Victoria’s Secret model was striking a pose by the water again, and looked nothing short of stunning as she did so. The camera was at the perfect distance and angle to capture every inch of the Swedish bombshell’s incredible figure, which was covered by nothing more than a skimpy black bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Kelly’s itty-bitty two-piece popped against her deep tan, and was the perfect ensemble for her day at the ocean. The set consisted of a tight black, scoop-neck top that barely kept her voluptuous assets in place. An insane amount of cleavage spilled out of every side of the number, especially thanks to its wide and dangerously low neckline. Small metallic rings on the shoulder straps provided a bit of detail to the otherwise plain piece, while another was placed right in the middle of her chest, drawing even more attention to her busty display.

As for the matching bottoms of the stunner’s swimwear, they were arguably even more risque than the top half of the set. The minuscule garment covered only what was necessary, leaving her long, toned legs fully exposed for her 1.1 million followers to admire. Her side-profile pose also allowed fans a glimpse at the cheeky nature of the bikini that bared her booty almost in its entirety. The thin waistband was also accented with the same metal rings and sat high on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and rock-hard abs that were certainly hard to ignore.

The 24-year-old completed her look with a dainty necklace that wrapped high on her neck, as well as a pair of simple stud earrings for a bit of bling. Her dark tresses were worn down in their natural waves, which blew all around her in the salty sea breeze. A zoom into the snap also allowed a better look at Kelly’s makeup-free face and striking natural beauty.

It wasn’t long before fans of the bikini babe began showering her with love for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the sizzling shot has racked up nearly 30,000 likes within its first three hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Several flocked to the comments section as well, where they left compliments for the beauty’s jaw-dropping display.

“Super Goddess!!” one fan wrote, while another said she was “body goals.”

“Wow Kellyyyy you look stunning,” commented a third.

This is not the only time that Kelly has rocked a skimpy bikini by the beach this week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model slipped into a sexy red number yesterday as she lounged by the water, stunning fans with her incredible figure that drove them absolutely wild.