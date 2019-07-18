Mila Kunis Stuns In Skinny Jeans & Virtually No Make-Up During Rare L.A. Sighting

Mila Kunis is known to be a natural beauty. The Friends With Benefits actress flies the flag for the fresh-faced look – given The Daily Mail‘s latest photos of the star, it looks like the 35-year-old has stuck to her low-frills philosophies.

Earlier today, the newspaper published photos of the actress in the streets of Studio City, California. Mila was snapped leaning against a car near a valet parking sign in the Los Angeles neighborhood. The Family Guy star couldn’t have opted for a simpler outfit, but the result was proving a knockout. Mila was clad in a summery look of skinny jeans in dark denims and a white t-shirt. The mother of two paired her ensemble with Converse sneakers in whites. With no shades, no purse, and what the newspaper reported to be nearly no makeup, Mila was sending out her trademark wowing via her signature method – namely, appearing sensational in a look rarely seen on Hollywood A-Listers.

As The Daily Mail reports, Mila had just dined out at Black Market Liquor Bar. She also appeared to have spotted the paparazzi – a photo clearly showed Mila throwing the camera a direct gaze. The actress didn’t seem to be avoiding the cameras, though. Her expression was a touch cautious, but it wasn’t sending out the avoidance vibe often seen by celebrities attempting to duck the media lens.

Mila’s street appearances aren’t too frequent, although sightings mostly come as a joint deal with husband Ashton Kutcher. Together, the couple is parents to two children. Four-year-old Wyatt and 2-year-old Dimitri will join their parents for outings, but this is a set of Hollywood parents who prefers to keep their family life private. Mila has no social media presence. While Ashton does, he does not share photos or videos of the couple’s children.

Mila might make headlines for her successful television and movie career, but this star also fronts magazines on account of her natural beauty. Speaking to Glamour, Mila revealed her mindset regarding cosmetics and beauty routines.

