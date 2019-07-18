‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Flaunts Killer Curves In Black Swimsuit

Olivia Brower is making the best of the first month of summer, and she is sharing a little bit of her happiness with her Instagram fans in her most recent update. On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself at the beach as she kept hydrated with a piece of fruit.

In the photo, the 24-year-old bombshell is standing under a red and white parasol as she holds a piece of watermelon near her mouth. The California beauty is enjoying the gorgeous day at the beach as she rocks a black one-piece swimsuit. The suit features two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a V-shaped neckline that plunges into her chest, accentuating her cleavage and putting her buxom chest front and center. The low-cut legs of the swimsuit offer enough protection to ensure that the model can move around comfortably and enjoy a full day of activities at the beach. According to the tag the model includes with her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is by Vitamin A Swim.

Brower is standing with her legs slightly apart as she opens her mouth to bite into the watermelon.

The model accessorizes her beach look with a pair of black shades that help protect her eyes from the glaring sun while also matching the color and style of her swimsuit. Brower is wearing her dirty blonde hair up in a casual bun that keeps her tresses off her shoulders.

The post, which the model shared with her almost 300,000 Instagram fans, garnered more than 2,800 likes and over 30 comments in just about half an hour of being posted, suggesting it will rack up quite a bit more interactions as they day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the young model.

“The sun’s jealous of that shine too,” one user chimed in.

“I don’t think summer can be hotter than this,” another fan raved, trailing the comment with a fire and a heart eyes emoji.

“[Y]ou look really amazing in this swimsuit,” a third fan added.

As Brower recently told Fox News in an interview, she has freed herself from the pressure of being a certain size.

“I don’t really feel those pressures anymore. I think now I’ve grown enough where I can look in the mirror and am able to say, ‘I am healthy and beautiful for me,'” she said.