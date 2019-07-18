Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Caught Holding Hands

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are showing off some major PDA even though they deny being in a relationship. According to Hollywood Life, this time they were caught holding hands in Los Angeles.

The pair didn’t seem to be trying to hide their romance this time. Could they finally be ready to take their relationship public? There have been several other times in the past these two have gotten caught acting like a little bit more than friends.

One of those times was when they were in San Fransisco. That time they did more than just hold hands, though. They actually leaned in and kissed each other.

Despite all this proof, there was still a video going around of Shawn saying he wasn’t dating Camila. However, there’s a source close to the situation that believes there are definitely feelings between the two singers.

“Camila and Shawn’s feelings for one another are very, very real. There’s always been an attraction there, but it wasn’t until she was single that they could explore that.”

The source went on to clarify, though. Camila did just very recently become single as her breakup happened in June. She was dating 32-year-old Matthew Hussey before.

However, the source says that now that she has this going on with Shawn, she doesn’t want to rush to put a label on their relationship. The source says that right now they are just having fun together and enjoying the summer.

Camila recently said some pretty cute things about Shawn, though. It seems like once she’s ready, the two may actually become a couple officially.

“I’ve never had a lot of friends. I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me,” Camila admitted during an interview in June.

The two just released their new song together, “Señorita.” The music video for the song is pretty steamy, and it’s no surprise that there are some feelings between the two.

In the few posts Shawn has put up on Instagram of the two of them, they have gotten a pretty supportive reaction from fans. Many commented about what a pretty couple they are or how well they go together. However, only time will tell if they ever release that they are an official couple.