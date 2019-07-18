Wendy Williams Puts Caitlyn Jenner On Blast For Skipping Out On Son Brody Jenner’s Wedding

The host calls Caitlyn Jenner ‘selfish’ and ‘self-absorbed’ for missing her son’s wedding.

Wendy Williams took aim at Caitlyn Jenner on her show this morning, reports Hollywood Life. During Wendy’s big birthday show to celebrate her 55th birthday, the host decided to discuss the ongoing feud between Caitlyn and her son, Brody Jenner.

“Caitlyn seems to be selfish and self-absorbed,” asserted Wendy. “There’s no excuse for missing your child’s wedding. Caitlyn, save it that you didn’t want to be distracting to the crowd…You’re really not anything special anymore dear.”

On Monday’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody revealed he felt hurt Caitlyn did not attend his wedding to Kaitlynn Carter, 30, in June.

“Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer,” Brody explained to his wife, his brother Brandon Jenner, and their mom Linda Thompson. “Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have had her there. But she had better things to do. Apparently.”

While Caitlyn did go to Kaitlynn’s bridal shower, held at the Santa Anita Park racetrack in L.A., she decided to attend an amfAR event in Austria instead of her son’s wedding in Sumba, Indonesia.

“Right before our wedding, Brody’s dad canceled on coming to the wedding… a week before,” said Kaitlynn. “Brody really just kind of brushed it off, but he has to have felt something.”

Brody and Caitlyn have had a rocky relationship for quite some time, notes People. Caitlyn was an absentee parent to her oldest children Cassandra, Burt, Brandon, and Brody. In 2015, The Hills star affirmed the former Olympian was not there during his formative years. Brody claims the 69-year-old skipped out on numerous birthdays.

After his parents’ messy divorce, Brody was raised by his stepfather, David Foster. Caitlyn acknowledges she could have been a better parent. In a 2015 interview with Diane Sawyer, she stated she was battling depression due to gender dysphoria during Brody’s childhood.

In 2017, she clarified to ABC her struggle with mental health doesn’t excuse her absence as a parent.

Brody’s resentment towards Caitlyn has reportedly made it difficult for him to forge a connection to his half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

However, Brody showed his support for Caitlyn after she publicly transitioned, claiming he was happy his father is now able to live authentically.

People revealed Caitlyn and Brody were making strides in mending their relationship, prior to the wedding fiasco.

To see more of Brody, be sure to watch The Hills: New Beginnings, airing Mondays on MTV.