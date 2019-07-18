Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly Still Working To Clear Her Name From The College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin reportedly believes she will be exonerated following the college admissions scandal that took place earlier this year.

The former Fuller House star and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli is still working behind the scenes to clear their name as the scandal is no longer as visible as it was when it broke in March. Us Weekly reports that the couple is “actively engaged in their defense” as they both pleaded not guilty to the accusations that were brought against them.

Loughlin and Giannulli were both indicted in March for their alleged involvement in a bribery scam that affected top-notch universities like University of Southern California, Yale, Stanford and more. The two allegedly paid $50,000 for their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Rose to be designated as crew team recruits for the University of Southern California so they would be able to get accepted to the university. Loughlin and Giannulli were among 51 people who were indicted for their involvement in the scam.

Felicity Huffman was another notable name that was involved in the bribery scam. The actress reportedly pleaded guilty to spending $15,000 by way of a charitable donation so that her daughter Sophia could be accepted into USC. Us Weekly reports that the When They See Us actress announced her decision to plead guilty in June in her first public statement since being arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” she said. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Loading...

Loughlin and Giannulli married in 1997 and both made their not guilty pleas in April. The Inquisitr previously shared that, since their arrest, they have tried to make holidays like Father’s Day to “maintain a sense of normalcy” for themselves and their daughters. The couple is also reportedly not even considering taking a plea bargain before the scandal, also known as Operation Varsity Blues, goes to trial in 2020. If Loughlin and Giannulli are found guilty by the court, they will face up to 20 years in prison.

Shortly after the scandal, Loughlin faced lows in her career. The actress was dropped from several projects following the scandal, including her roles on Fuller House and When Calls the Heart, per Inside Edition.