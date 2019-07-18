Russian Bombshell Tanya Mityushina Sizzles In Cheeky Bikini For Her First Miami Swim Week

Tanya Mityushina participated in her very first Miami Swim Week this week, and she is excited to show some of the looks she rocked to her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the Russian model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshot that shows her walking down the runway in a host of different bikinis that puts her flawless figure on full display.

In the first photo of the series, the 26-year-old model is featured with her back to the camera as she rocks a tiny black and white swimsuit that could either be a one- or a two-piece. Either way, the piece features a very high-cut leg that comes up to just below her waist and a thong-cut backside that puts her booty in full evidence while also elongating her already long, model legs. The piece also boasts a low-cut neckline that shows off quite a bit of sideboob, though the front part of the swimsuit is not fully visible because of the way she is posing in the photo.

The first and second shots show the model in this same swimsuit, but in both photos she has her back to the camera, proving the viewer from getting a full view of the frontal part of the piece.

According to the caption she included with her post, Tanya was modeling for Chloe Rose Swimwear during the event. In the subsequent shots, the model can be seen rocking different types of swimsuits and bikinis. In all of the photos, Tanya is wearing her blonde hair and bangs in a middle part and loose in large waves that bounce down to her shoulders and back. The model is wearing light-colored makeup, giving her face a fresh and jovial quality, embracing a more natural look.

The post, which Tanya shared with her 407,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 11,000 likes and over 245 comments in under a day of being posted — as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Perm native took to the comments section to gush over her looks and share their admiration for the model.

Loading...

“Your body looks bomb babe,” Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules wrote.

“Omggg I love this,” another user raved, trailing the comment with two different pink heart emoji.

“You look absolutely amazing Tanya absolute poetry in motion,” a third fan chimed in, following the message with a series of fire and red heart emoji.